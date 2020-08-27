Giants Sign Former Top-Rated RB in Nation, Release Promising WR

The New York Giants running back position appears to be in good hands behind stud Saquon Barkley. Free-agent addition Dion Lewis has earned his fair share of praise since coming over from the Tennessee Titans, while UDFA Javon Leake has wowed the coaching staff thus far in training camp. That’s before even getting to Wayne Gallman, who has served as Barkley’s primary backup each of the last two seasons.

Yet, despite a slew of viable options in the backfield, the Giants have decided to go out and add even more talent to the position, signing running back Tavien Feaster. A college teammate of the aforementioned Gallman during Clemson’s 2016 National Championship run, Feaster was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this month.

Feaster has wasted little time getting acclimated to things in New York, as ESPN’s Jordan Raanan noted that the running back took part in Big Blue’s practice on Thursday.

To free up a roster spot for the addition of Feaster, the Giants chose to say goodbye to a fairly new face, waiving wide receiver Tony Brown. The UDFA was originally claimed by a New York earlier this month following his release from the Cleveland Browns.

Feaster Still Waiting to Tap Into His Big-Time Potential

The idea of Tavien Feaster battling for an NFL roster spot four years ago seemed nearly idiotic, but here we are.

The 2015 Mr. Football in the state of South Carolina, Feaster arrived at Clemson with huge expectations. Rated the No. 1 overall All-Purpose Back in the nation, per 247 Sports, the 5-foot-11-inch, 221-pound bruiser immediately made his presence felt. Feaster finished his true freshman campaign as Clemson’s second-leading rusher from the running back position, behind only starter Wayne Gallman. His 6.0 yards per carry that season paced the entire offense.

With Gallman off to the NFL the following year, the belief was Feaster would man the lead-back role in Death Valley for the foreseeable future. However, that proved not to be the case. While Feaster topped his previous season output in every statistical category in 2017, he was overshadowed by newcomer Travis Etienne.

Etienne, a projected first-round pick in 2021, would go on to cement himself as one of the nation’s top playmakers, while Feaster grew less and less involved in the offensive gameplan.

After three seasons at Clemson, Feaster opted for a change of scenery in 2019, joining South Carolina as a graduate transfer. The Spartanburg native would go on to lead the Gamecocks in rushing, thanks to a career-high 672 yards on the ground.

Overall, Feaster appeared in 38 collegiate games, accumulating 2,002 yards on 346 carries, an impressive 5.8 yards per carry, while also chipping in with 20 rushing touchdowns. Feaster has also proven to be a viable receiving threat out of the backfield, hauling in 40 receptions for 270 yards and one touchdown during his time at Clemson and South Carolina.

