Brian Daboll Explains Giants’ Final Play Call vs. Bills

The New York Giants didn’t give the ball to Saquon Barkley from the 1-yard line on an untimed down against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, but head coach Brian Daboll isn’t about to second guess the call.

Daboll believes offensive coordinator Mike Kafka made “a good call” having backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor throw a play-action pass to tight end Darren Waller. Taylor’s pass fell incomplete, condemning the Giants to a 14-9 defeat.

Speaking to reporters, Daboll described the Giants’ thinking, per Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic: “Double-team run where we’re hoping they would all suck up on Saquon and give a one-on-one to Darren Waller. We’d been stopped on two third-and-1’s. We’d been stopped on the goal line at the end of the half, so I thought it was a good call by Mike. Just didn’t hit on it.”

Daboll might have been defiant about the play design, but opting not to give the ball to his Pro-Bowl running back was a curious choice.

Brian Daboll’s Controversial Call Right for Some

Daboll’s not alone in thinking the Giants did the right thing at the goal-line. The decision to throw was also endorsed by the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz.

He noted how Barkley had been stuffed earlier on two short-yardage plays. Those stops included the ill-fated run-pass option that led to Taylor inadvertently handing to Barkley at the 1 just before halftime.

Daboll was enraged Taylor hadn’t thrown a quick pass and at least left enough time on the clock for the Giants to kick a field goal for a 9-0 lead at the break. Barkley getting stopped then might have informed the decision to target Waller on the game’s last play.

Schwartz endorsed how “there was nothing wrong with the play that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka sent in. A play-fake to Barkley and then have Tyrod Taylor throw a jump ball to Darren Waller, the 6-foot-6 tight end. Darius Slayton might also have been an option but he admitted that he slipped and thus was not a real target for Taylor. The Giants traded for Waller for moments like this.”

Mitigating factors wrecked the play. Factors like Taylor throwing too high. Factors like Bills’ defensive back Taron Johnson getting handsy in the end zone but not drawing a flag for pass interference.

Carroll relayed comments from Cris Collinsworth, who helped call the game for NBC Sports. Collinsworth was emphatic about the contact between defender and Waller: “There’s no question in my mind (Johnson’s grab) impacted his ability to make that catch.”

Johnson had clamped on, but Schwartz is right to point out Waller was acquired to make plays like this. He built his reputation as a Pro Bowl receiver able to box out defenders and snag the tough catches.

Barkley’s also a proven commodity as the Giants’ best player on offense. He’s surely who teammates and fans want to have the ball with the game on the line.

Saquon Barkley Should Have Gotten the Ball

It was hard to tell Barkley had missed three games with an ankle sprain. At least based on how he got stronger as the game went on at Orchard Park.

The Bills kept No. 26 under wraps during the first half, but Barkley finally broke free during the final period. He escaped for back-to-back long runs, highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Saquon Barkley's two long runs to start the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/A3ZqHR1nHU — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 16, 2023

Barkley was on his game, so it made sense to call his number when it mattered most. He’s one of the best at his position in a game ultimately about players, not plays.

Daboll and Kafka forgot that lesson and decided instead to hide Barkley’s talents as a decoy. The 26-year-old admitted, “as a competitor, you would love the opportunity. But at the end of the day, you gotta trust the system, trust the coaches. … They made a play,” per Steve Serby of the New York Post.

Decisive calls are always going to be second guessed. Still, it’s hard not to believe the Giants should have kept things simple and trusted Barkley.