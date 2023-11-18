Giants Named Among Fits for ‘Most Explosive’ Free-Agent Wide Receiver

At 2-8, the New York Giants should be looking ahead to how they can bolster talent next offseason, starting with 2024 NFL free agency. Wide receiver remains a priority, and the veteran market houses “explosive” playmaker Calvin Ridley, who could transform the Giants’ vertically challenged passing game.

Ridley “might be the most explosive receiver in the class,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The latter named the Giants, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers as teams likely to show interest in the 28-year-old.

It’s in the Giants’ interests to muscle their way to front of the queue for Ridley. He possesses the speed and field-stretching talent Big Blue’s offense lacks.

Fowler’s colleague Matt Bowen described the swift attributes Ridley brings to the field: “As a sudden-mover in the route tree, Ridley can create second-level separation and test defenses vertically. He gets out of his breaks with speed, too. His numbers haven’t jumped this season in Jacksonville, but Ridley has produced two games with over 100 receiving yards, and more than 25% of his 35 catches have gone for at least 20 yards.”

The Giants still need a go-to receiver who can get deep on the outside. Rookie Jalin Hyatt was supposed to fill this void, but the third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft hasn’t been used enough.

Ridley would offer a proven commodity next to Hyatt for whoever’s playing quarterback for the Giants next season.

Calvin Ridley Still a Big-Play Threat

His bounce-back season with the Jacksonville Jaguars hasn’t quite gone to plan, but Ridley is still among the league’s best big-play threat. Some rust had been inevitable after he sat out the 2022 season to serve a suspension for violating the NFL’s betting policies while a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

There have still been some solid moments, like when Ridley burned the Colts for eight catches, 101 yards and this touchdown in Week 1.

He topped the 100-yard mark again by amassing 122 from seven grabs against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. One of the best of those plays showed the respect defenses pay to Ridley’s speed whenever he’s lined up outside.

A 3rd-and-7 conversion highlighted by SB Nation’s JP Acosta, showed the Bills playing off Ridley. The receiver also stopped his route to beat rotating safety Mich Hyde (23) to the ball.

Trevor Lawrence hitting a fadeaway jumper on 3rd and 7 on the far hash lmao pic.twitter.com/exwBMs9ImH — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) October 9, 2023

Proof of Ridley’s enduring talent for getting vertical is offered by him averaging 11.2 yards before catch per reception, per Pro Football Reference. Ridley is getting deep before the ball arrives, in stark contrast to the way many of the Giants’ receivers are operating.

Jalin Hyatt, Giants Need Free Agency Help at Receiver

Hyatt leads the Giants with an impressive 17.4 yards before catch per reception. The problem is Hyatt’s barely been used, making just 11 catches from a mere 20 targets.

He’s also made only one start, despite appearing in all 10 games. Hyatt has had three games, Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers, Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins and against the New York Jets in Week 8, when he wasn’t targeted at all.

Using Hyatt so sparingly is strange since he’s been an effective deep threat when given a chance. Numbers from Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants prove the point.

Giants have completed 7 passes with 20+ air yards in 7 games. Jalin Hyatt has 4 of them and is averaging 21.3 YPC which is 3rd for players with 10 targets in 2023. pic.twitter.com/vUYI1ZAgPX — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 23, 2023

The first-year burner’s chances of making an impact haven’t been helped by issues at quarterback. Starter Daniel Jones is out for the season with a torn ACL, while experienced backup Tyrod Taylor is on injured reserve with a rib problem.

Their absences leave undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito throwing passes. It’s far from an ideal situation for Hyatt and the rest of the Giants’ receivers.

Yet, Hyatt was being criticized for limitations in his game even before injuries struck at football’s most important position. He would surely benefit from playing alongside an experienced speedster like Ridley.

So would Jones, who is expected to return as QB1 once he’s healthy. There’s a chance the Giants could draft a quarterback, but the passing game won’t improve until the offense pushes the ball long more often.

An estimated $38,190,773 worth of salary cap space for 2024, per Spotrac.com, puts the Giants in a strong position to sign Ridley.