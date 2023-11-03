WFAN Host Sounds Off on ‘Boring’ Carl Banks Resigning From Weekly Giants Spot

After New York Giants two-time Super Bowl champion Carl Banks resigned from his weekly WFAN spot with Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata because he was hung up on, a colleague decided to share his opinion on the falling out — and he didn’t mince words.

On November 2, Gregg Giannotti — co-host of the “Boomer & Gio” morning show on WFAN — addressed the Gary Myers report that Banks would be leaving the radio station “with his dignity intact.”

His thoughts on the situation quickly turned into a viral rant that was shared by Awful Announcing on X.

Rubbing salt into the wound pic.twitter.com/V8JpCHeqLn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 2, 2023

“First of all, Carl’s still gonna be on the radio station,” Giannotti argued, refuting the Myers report. “He’s still gonna do the pregame show stuff. He’s still gonna be calling the games on WFAN.”

“[Banks] did a weekly spot for 20 GODDAMN YEARS HERE THAT WAS BORING AS HELL!” He went on, yelling at one point. “So, him resigning from WFAN really means nothing to us!”

“No one really liked that spot,” Giannotti added later. “The only reason it was still on is because there was a sales play attached to it. That’s it! Nobody wanted it. The hosts didn’t want it — they didn’t want it! Management didn’t want it. Nobody wanted it!”

He ended his rant by applauding Tierney and Licata for bringing new attention and energy to the midday show at WFAN.

“There’s two guys right now in the midday that are making noise and making stories in a slot where that generally doesn’t happen,” Giannotti concluded. “So, if you think that’s a bad thing, you don’t understand the business.”

Banks did indeed comment on this clip publicly, responding: “😭😭🤐.”

WFAN’s Gregg Giannotti Explains His Issue With the Gary Myers’ Report of Carl Banks’ Resignation

Throughout Giannotti’s response to this situation, it certainly felt like he was more frustrated with the coverage of Banks’ decision to leave “BT & Sal” rather than the decision itself.

“Why was it that when Carl talked to [Tierney, Licata and WFAN] off the air, [he said] — I’m good with you guys, I’m good, I’m good, I’m good. And then Gary Myers talks to him and [he] says — I’m disrespected this [and that], and I don’t want to get in a heated argument with these guys. Blah blah blah. I’m shouted down and hung up on,” Giannotti asked aloud. “I mean, that’s insane. That’s crazy.”

“It’s almost as if Carl didn’t get the reaction he wanted from resigning when those guys talked about it on the air, and he had to get out his side of the story this way through Gary Myers so that everybody could be like — yeah, hooray Carl! You were able to get away from the wackos. Great job,” he continued sarcastically.

Giannotti is referencing Tierney and Licata apologizing to Banks both on social media and over the phone — and Banks supposedly accepting those apologies.

“There was disrespect on both sides,” Giannotti eventually pointed out, reiterating that Banks told Tierney and Licata how to do their show — while also disregarding the former’s opinion “because he’s a [New York] Jets fan.”

Don’t expect the Giants legend to make any guest spots on WFAN anytime soon.

Tierney & Licata Acknowledge Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Monster Game in Jets vs. Giants

This entire exchange began when Tierney and Licata were somewhat overcritical of Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The WFAN hosts thought he should be more impactful on the field, given his first-round draft status, and Banks thought they were being too harsh.

Of course, that debate was silenced by Thibodeaux himself — who destroyed left tackle Mekhi Becton and the Jets in Week 8 with three sacks, three tackles for a loss and one forced fumble. Licata was the first to acknowledge the game-wrecking performance.

“Yesterday, we saw the impact,” Licata expressed on October 30, adding later: “That, is what I was expecting from a top pick that is supposed to be an edge rusher.”

“That’s exactly what we wanted to see!” He voiced after referencing the blowback on social media.

Tierney also posted that “Kayvon was absolutely phenomenal” after the game on October 29. “Props,” he went on. “[Thibodeaux] balled out, massive penalty aside. Was a beast.”

Banks sat down with Thibodeaux for an exclusive interview on November 2. The full-length Q&A can be viewed on the Giants YouTube channel.