Giants’ Tight End Named Trade Fit for NFC East Rival

Darren Waller’s arrival has equipped the New York Giants with one of the premium tight ends in the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler’s skills will help quarterback Daniel Jones improve, but Waller’s presence could spell trouble for a second-year player at his position.

Daniel Bellinger flashed potential as a rookie, despite an injury layoff. Yet, Fox Sports still named the fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft as somebody the Giants might trade, even if it meant sending him to NFC East rival the Washington Commanders.

Bellinger’s status could be in jeopardy because of a crowded depth chart, according to Fox Sports: “the Giants signed Tommy Sweeney — an ex-Buffalo Bill, which is something Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen love — and the coaches really like converted receiver Lawrence Cager.”

While the position group is congested with the Giants, Bellinger could fill an obvious void for the Commanders: “Bellinger isn’t exactly Travis Kelce, but Washington needs a better receiving tight end than they have to run Eric Bieniemy’s Chiefs-like offense.”

The chance to “recoup the fourth-round pick they used on him” might appeal to the Giants, but there’s more merit to keeping Bellinger. Specifically, his potential to form a devastating one-two punch with Waller.

Fourth-Rounder More Valuable in a Giants Uniform

Aside from not strengthening a divisional foe, the Giants should keep Bellinger for how he might flourish in a new-look passing game. Jones’ supporting cast has been bolstered, not only by Waller, but also by the additions of wide receivers Parris Campbell, Cole Beasley and rookie Jalin Hyatt.

This is now an offense with the ability to air it out more often and for bigger gains. A Waller and Bellinger double act can be the key to the Giants gaining more yardage in chunks.

Four-time Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski, who played for Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll with the New England Patriots, talked up the virtues of a two-tight end offense.

The Giants tested the blueprint during preseason action against the Carolina Panthers, when Bellinger caught this touchdown after lining up next to Waller.

His score capped a drive that provided an exciting snapshot of what the Giants’ two-tight end offense might look like this season. Bellinger was the closer in the red zone, but Waller got the Giants inside the 20 by catching three passes for 30 yards on the march, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Bellinger has shown enough this offseason, as well in 11 starts a year ago, to merit a longer look as a pass-catcher. Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka should scheme ways to take advantage of the former San Diego State star’s talents with the ball in his hands.

Those skills were evident when Bellinger amassed 144 of his 268 total receiving yards as a rookie after the catch, per Pro Football Reference. He also moved the sticks to gain 14 first downs.

A target with clutch tendencies like these is valuable in any offense, but the Giants don’t need to strengthen a potentially potent Commanders’ attack.

Giants Must Resist Strengthening Rival

The Commanders could be a surprising force in the East if second-year quarterback Sam Howell makes the grade. There’s no shortage of quality weapons at the young signal-caller’s disposal, including wide receivers Jahan Dotson, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

Washington lacks similar riches at tight end, but veteran Logan Thomas is getting back up to speed after a torn ACL and subsequent calf injuries, per ESPN’s John Keim.

Aside from Thomas, Cole Turner is versatile and athletic enough to take on a Travis Kelce-style role for offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Trading Bellinger to the Commanders, even for a fourth-round pick, would be a better deal for Washington than the Giants. The smarter move is to keep Bellinger and build on the promise he displayed even after eye surgery disrupted his debut campaign.