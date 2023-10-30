Giants Get Major Daniel Jones Update Ahead of Facing Raiders in Week 9

Quarterback problems have been mounting for the New York Giants, but there’s some relief in sight after Daniel Jones was finally “cleared for contact.” The starter has been dealing with a neck injury suffered against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, but Jones now has a chance to face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Week 9.

Jones “was actually cleared by doctors” on Sunday, October 29, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. The decision was made before backup Tyrod Taylor injured his ribs during the 13-10 loss to the New York Jets.

BREAKING: #Giants Daniel Jones has been cleared for contact , per sources. He was actually cleared by doctors yesterday, prior to Tyrod Taylor injury. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) October 30, 2023

Taylor was taken to hospital, leaving undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito to take snaps. It led to a predictable offense based around 30-plus carries for running back Saquon Barkley.

Jones’ return should at least add an element of balance to the Giants’ offense. It’s what a 2-6 team needs to salvage whatever’s left of a disappointing season.

That’s assuming Jones can stay healthy and protect the football better than he was doing before his latest setback.

