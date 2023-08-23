Giants’ Starter Plays ‘a Little Like Patrick Mahomes’: Analyst

Daniel Jones has been the subject of plenty of hype this offseason, but now the New York Giants’ starting quarterback is being compared to Patrick Mahomes. NBC and Pro Football Focus analyst Cris Collinsworth at least sees some similarities between Jones and the two-time Super Bowl winner and NFL MVP for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Appearing on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” for Fox Sports, Collinsworth admitted “people are going to scream when they hear this, but he plays the game a little like Patrick Mahomes.”

"People are going to scream when they hear this. He plays the game a little like Patrick Mahomes." — @CollinsworthPFF explains what he sees in Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/sHV4qVdRfO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 22, 2023

Collinsworth, who spent eight seasons as a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals during the 1980s, made his assessment based on watching the Giants’ first five games from last season.

Viewing the tape led Collinsworth to conclude “it’s not the first read that he (Jones) typically beats you on. He is somebody who wants to pull the ball down, if it’s not there immediately. He wants to create some space. He’s pretty good at moving up and through the hole… He’s a 4.8 kind of guy, Patrick Mahomes is about the same thing.”

Collinsworth is referencing Jones’ ability to ad-lib and extend plays via his dual-threat skills as a runner. He boasts the kind of athleticism Mahomes has used as his calling card during his most prolific seasons with the Chiefs.

Now, the challenge is for Jones to reach the heights Mahomes has scaled as a passer. Fortunately, the Giants have equipped their QB1 with everything he needs.

Daniel Jones Positioned to Take Full Ownership of Giants’ Offense

Last season the Giants still went as far as running back Saquon Barkley could take them. Jones performed well, but he was essentially a supporting act for No. 26.

That will change this season after the Giants gave Jones $160 million over four years to become the main man. Aside from the money, Jones also got a cadre of exciting new weapons featuring Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller, along with wide receivers Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt.

The Giants showed off their new reliance on Jones by letting his arm power the offense against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the preseason. Jones led one drive and completed eight of nine pass attempts, including for a touchdown to tight end Daniel Bellinger, per PFF.

Daniel Jones vs the Panthers: 🪙 93.1 PFF Grade (1st)

🪙 8/9

🪙 69 yards

🪙 1 TD

🪙 135.6 passer rating pic.twitter.com/YT0SgGvTsq — PFF (@PFF) August 21, 2023

There was something Mahomes-esque about more than a few of the plays Jones made on Friday, August 18. Specifically, in the way Jones moved away from pressure and used his legs to make a solid gain at the 0:32 mark of highlights captured by Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants.

Daniel Jones v. Panthers 8/9 69 yards 1 TD

1 rush 6 yards

1 drop All of his plays from last night pic.twitter.com/InB7PkpuQf — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 19, 2023

Then there was the way Jones threw on the run, beginning at 0:48, to wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins. Throwing on the move has long been a hallmark of Mahomes’ game.

The 27-year-old manufactured this completion to Skyy Moore, highlighted by Heavy’s Devon Clements, against the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes a throw on the run to rookie WR Skyy Moore, who makes a great catch on the ground. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/LLXs6QMxNc — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 21, 2022

There’s a further comparison to be made from the way Jones targeted Waller four times against the Panthers. Waller is already becoming Jones’ go-to receiver, the way fellow tight end Travis Kelce is for Mahomes.

Using Mahomes as a template for Jones make sense, since Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka once served as position coach for the Chiefs’ signal-caller. Yet, there may be a more apt comparison tied to the history of head coach Brian Daboll.

Josh Allen an Apt Comparison for Daniel Jones

Josh Allen became a Pro Bowler while Daboll called plays for the Buffalo Bills. Daboll designed an offense that balanced making use of Allen’s mobility, while also allowing the quarterback to grow as a passer.

Striking the same balance is the goal with Jones during Daboll’s second season in charge of the Giants. The early signs bode well for Jones making a new-look offense click.

If he begins to resemble Mahomes or Allen, Giants fans will feel confident the team made the right investment. Jones meriting more comparisons with the league’s elite at his position would also cement Daboll’s burgeoning reputation as a coaching mastermind.