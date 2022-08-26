Daniel Jones Predicted to Flop in 2022

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants have high expectations for the 2022 season.

After spending the offseason rebuilding the offensive line and putting strong weapons on this side of the ball, many are excited to see what this unit will be able to do.

Jones will also be playing in an offense led by both head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Daboll and Kafka have both had the opportunity to coach two of the game’s best quarterbacks in Buffalo Bills QB, Josh Allen, and Kansas City Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes. They will now bring these same lessons to Daniel Jones.

Along with this, Daboll is who is most commonly attributed to the rise of Josh Allen. When Daboll joined the Bills coaching staff, Allen was able to reach new highs on the field. There is now hope that Daboll will be able to do the same for Jones.

But not everyone believes that Daniel Jones and the Giants will be able to achieve the expectations that they have placed on themselves.

Even with an offense consisting of players such as Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay, and Wan’Dale Robinson, some believe that Daniel Jones and the Giants will underachieve.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently released a list predicting the biggest flops of the 2022 season. Players such as Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, and Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams find themselves on this list.

The Giants QB1 is also named among the group.

Why Jones Could Flop

Kristopher Knox offered an honest, yet critical explanation of why he believes Jones may struggle this upcoming season.

Knox wrote, “This is likely Jones’ last chance as a Giant, as New York declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. There is reason for optimism, though, as the Giants hired former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to be the head coach. He, as many fans will point out, helped transform Josh Allen from a talented but raw passer into an elite quarterback.

It is widely thought that if anyone can help Jones take the next step, Daboll is the person to do it.

Knox went on to compare the current Giants offense to that of the previous Bills regime. He wrote, “Just don’t expect Daboll to turn Jones into a star. The Giants, who haven’t been above .500 since 2016, aren’t as talented as the Bills were in 2020 and 2021. Daboll doesn’t have the best track record of coaxing greatness out of subpar offenses either.”

In the end, the timelines may not match up for Jones and this new Giants regime. Unless he has an elite, MVP-caliber season, they could theoretically move on to someone more fitting, who will be on a cheaper deal.

A young quarterback on a rookie contract that was handpicked by this new staff and the front office could be the route the team chooses to go down. While Jones is a talented quarterback, he has yet to show enough for this team to make a long-term commitment. Even with a strong season, moving on is still an option.

Daniel Jones Path So Far

Daniel Jones has had a turbulent three seasons in the NFL. The former Duke quarterback has shown flashes of what he can do, but at other times has struggled heavily.

Through 38 career games, Jones has thrown for 8,398 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. On the ground, he has added another 1000 rushing yards, five touchdowns, and 28 lost fumbles. In 37 career starts, Jones has a record of 12-25.

Much of the troubles that Jones has had can be at least partially attributed to the players he has had around him. This Giants team has been riddled with injuries in each season of Jones’s tenure. He has also had a lackluster offensive line, which has resulted in him being sacked 105 times over the past three seasons.

But now heading into 2022, the excuses are gone for Jones. He has weapons around him on offense and will have the best offensive line of his short career.

With the Giants declining to pick up his 5th-year option, this season serves as one final opportunity. If he struggles, this could mark the end of his tenure in New York.