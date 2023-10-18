Giants Provide Good & Bad News About Daniel Jones’ 2023 Season

The latest update about Daniel Jones provides good and bad news for the New York Giants quarterback. His injury status is getting better, but slowly, not surely, based on head coach Brian Daboll telling reporters Jones’ season is “not over,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Brian Daboll on Daniel Jones’ season: “It’s not over.” pic.twitter.com/Caep56H7W5 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 18, 2023

Daboll also revealed on Wednesday, October 18 Jones will “do some stuff” at practice. Specifically, the signal-caller has been “cleared to throw, not for contact,” per Raanan.

Jones is dealing with a neck injury suffered against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. Not being cleared for contact at this stage of the week isn’t a strong sign No. 8 will be fully healthy to face NFC East rivals the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 22.

If Jones isn’t given the all-clear to face Washington, veteran backup Tyrod Taylor will again be expected to start. Taylor was generally solid during the 14-9 defeat to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, but he did make a couple of critical mistakes in clutch moments.

Those gaffes cost the Giants a win, probably why Daboll still sees struggling Jones as his starter once the latter is healthy, per SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes: “He said when he’s healthy QB job is his — no competition with Tyrod Taylor.”

Giants Proceeding With Caution Over Daniel Jones’ Status

It makes sense for the Giants to proceed with caution regarding Jones’ status. The player himself has said this is “not the same injury” as the neck problem he endured in 2021, per Raanan.

Jones and the Giants are naturally hoping it’s not a long-term problem. Yet, Jones thought he could play against the Bills, only for the QB1 to remain sidelined.

The conflicting timelines are why Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News isn’t “buying a rapid recovery.”

I am operating like Tyrod Taylor is this week's starting quarterback until I see otherwise. Daniel Jones still not cleared for contact a few days after a concerning report about his neck symptoms on NBC. Not buying a rapid recovery, though I hope he does for his sake. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 18, 2023

As Leonard also pointed out, it’s probably safer to assume Jones will sit out the visit of the Commanders. That leaves Taylor with another chance to help the offense operate better with mistake-free football from the game’s most important position.

Taylor Needs to Impress Amid Daniel Jones Uncertainty

Injury aside, Jones wasn’t playing his best football when healthy. Turnovers in costly moments blighted his performances, while opponents targeted his habit of staring down the first read.

A two-touchdowns to six-interception ratio is not what the Giants expected from the passer they paid $160 million over four years in the offseason. There have been mitigating factors, like injuries along the offensive line and being without Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley for two games.

Barkley returned from an ankle sprain against the Bills, but he couldn’t help the Giants win. Part of the reason was that while Jones has made mistakes with the ball, Taylor’s errors concerned the clock.

He checked to a run at the 1-yard line at the end of the first half, denying the Giants enough time to kick a field goal for a 9-0 lead. Taylor’s ill-advised decision left Daboll furious, a reaction highlighted by Alex Wilson of Empire Sports Media.

Brian Daboll is LIVID at Tyrod Taylor, who clearly checked to a run play — just AWFUL decision-making. Giants needed to come away with points, and they imploded, as usual. pic.twitter.com/4IngutkGDE — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 16, 2023

Taylor hadn’t played the clock, or the situation. He seemed better equipped to deal with the pressure when the Giants were back at the one-yard line with the game on the line.

The Giants surprisingly called a pass, despite Barkley’s presence, but Taylor threw high when aiming for tight end Darren Waller. This missed connection wasn’t all on Taylor, but it was still a decisive blunder.

Taylor will get another chance to prove he’s an able fill-in for Jones. It won’t be easy against a Commanders’ defense capable of generating pressure up front thanks to first-round picks like Chase Young and Daron Payne.

If Taylor can make plays in key moments, Barkley and an improving defense, led by nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, can snap the Giants’ four-game losing skid.