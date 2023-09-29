Giants Can Help Daniel Jones With Trade for 6-Time Pro-Bowler

Equipping quarterback Daniel Jones with a true No. 1 receiver is a problem the New York Giants have yet to solve. Trading for Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller this offseason so far hasn’t helped Jones enough, but the Giants could swing a trade for another of the NFL’s premier pass-catchers, Davante Adams.

The prolific wide receiver may want out of the struggling Las Vegas Raiders, so Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler named the Giants as one of seven teams who could strike a trade. Fowler believes Big Blue’s “wide receiver position has lacked juice for several seasons, and, frankly, quarterback Daniel Jones needs more talent around him.”

Fortunately, the Giants “have the long-term cap room” to strike a deal. Fowler’s referring not just to the $6,702,047 worth of space the Giants have under the salary cap for this season, but also to the $43,461,451 projected to be available in 2024, according to Spotrac.com.

The Giants have the financial room to make a blockbuster trade, and general manager Joe Schoen won’t find a better candidate than Adams. He’s the transformative playmaker a still pedestrian passing game needs.

Giants Need ‘Three-Level Weapon’

Fowler’s description of Adams as a “three-level weapon” is apt because the 30-year-old can beat defenses in multiple ways. Those ways include striking deep, like for this 31-yard touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

Adams can also turn short passes into long gains, evidenced by the 4.9 yards after the catch per reception he averaged last season, per Pro Football Reference. No. 17’s average of 6.3 receptions per game during his time with the Raiders only cements Adams’ status as a go-to target.

Winning between the numbers is one phase of Adams’ game, but the three-time, first-team All-Pro can also beat coverage from the slot. That’s what Adams did in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, on a play highlighted by Ryan Holmes of “Put on Raiders.”

3rd & 2, Davante Adams runs slot fade, makes nice adjustment to back shoulder from Garoppolo working the ball away from the safety. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/x0mwkppSMS — Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) September 19, 2023

This is the kind of play the Giants were hoping for from Waller early and often, but he’s struggled to form a connection with Jones. Those struggles have left the Giants lacking a complete receiver and instead relying on different players attempting to replicate what a No. 1 pass-catcher would produce.

Giants’ Committee Approach Not Working

The committee approach the Giants have been hoping would add up to one elite receiver isn’t working. Rookie Jalin Hyatt and veteran Darius Slayton are the deep threats, free-agent acquisition Parris Campbell is expected to work the slot, while Isaiah Hodgins goes across the middle.

Jones has no shortage of options, but the presence of a single legitimate game-changer would make his job a lot easier. Adams would give Jones a first read in any game situation, somebody who would immediately become the focus of the offense and a magnet for coverage able to open up the game for others, including Waller.

Those things are worth the Giants paying a hefty price for one of the game’s best players who sounds ready for a change of situation. Adams expressed frustrations with how things are going for the 1-2 Raiders after losing 23-18 to the Steelers, telling reporters, “I don’t got time to wait around. … It’s not a personal thing. I mean it is a personal thing, but it ain’t just about me. It’s not my mentality to sit here and try to take all season to figure it out.”

If Adams wants out, the Giants have all the incentive they need to put together a trade package strong enough to at least get the Raiders talking.