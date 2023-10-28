Insider Reveals Giants’ Target Date for Daniel Jones’ Return

The New York Giants have a specific date in mind for Daniel Jones’ return according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

On October 28, he revealed it, reporting: “The New York Giants are eyeing a potential Week 10 return against the Dallas Cowboys for quarterback Daniel Jones, league sources told ESPN.”

“Jones could possibly return from the neck injury that has sidelined him three straight games for the Nov. 5 game at Las Vegas against the Raiders,” Schefter went on, “but that scenario is unlikely considering that he still has not been cleared for contact, according to sources.”

This news comes a day after head coach Brian Daboll made headlines for changing his tune a bit on whether or not Jones would even retake the field again in 2023.

“Delaying Jones’ return beyond next week’s Raiders game would leave Jones with two more weeks to regain strength in his left arm and get required medical clearance, while the Giants can continue to proceed cautiously,” Schefter explained, calling Week 10 a “realistic goal.”

Of course, the long-time insider did include a small caveat, adding: “Provided there are no setbacks with Jones’ neck injury, according to sources.”

Giants Sign Return Specialist Gunner Olszewski to 53-Man Roster, Place RB Gary Brightwell on IR

Earlier in the day on October 28, Bleacher Report insider Jordan Schultz stated that “The Giants are placing RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring) on IR, a source tells @BleacherReport.”

“Brightwell is also a valued special teamer,” Schultz noted. “NY signed RB Jashaun Corbin from the [Carolina] Panthers practice squad on Monday.”

In his place, Big Blue signed wide receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski to the active roster according to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan. “He’ll take over as the punt returner,” Duggan confirmed in the post.

Olszewski had 75 career punt returns with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers at an average of 12.0 yards per return. The 26-year-old also returns kickoffs at a career average of 22.0 yards per attempt.

As for Brightwell, the running back appeared in all seven games this season. He registered 100 snaps on special teams and 41 on offense over that stretch, with 19 yards rushing and another 47 receiving.

Giants Elevate QB Tommy DeVito for Final Time With Daniel Jones Sidelined

With Jones ruled out for Week 8 against the New York Jets, it was always likely that undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito would be elevated as the backup quarterback for the third straight game.

Duggan confirmed this theory on Saturday evening, sharing that outside linebacker Oshane Ximines will also be elevated from the practice squad on October 29. This is the final time that Big Blue is allowed to spend a one-day promotion on either reserve.

These moves are official. So to recap: • Signed to 53: WR/PR Gunner Olszewski • Elevated from practice squad: QB Tommy DeVito and OLB Oshane Ximines (last elevation for both) • Placed on IR: RB Gary Brightwell https://t.co/BoqNhdYRBE — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 28, 2023

That sets up an interesting situation in Week 9.

Let’s say Jones’ return date is Week 10, as Schefter reported. The Giants would then have to sign DeVito to the active roster in Week 9 after running out of elevations.

The alternative would be to sign a different veteran QB to the active roster as a backup for Tyrod Taylor, but if general manager Joe Schoen was planning to do that, he would have probably done it by now.

The Giants have been questioned for their injury management throughout the year. First left tackle Andrew Thomas wasn’t place on IR despite missing several games. Now it’s Jones who will be absent for his third straight outing on Sunday.

Maybe Schoen and Daboll decided to roll the dice on Thomas and Jones, hoping they’d return sooner than they did. It’s understandable, given the importance of their respective roles.

Gambles don’t always work out, however, and people tend to notice when they don’t.