Giants QB Was Almost Stolen by AFC Squad: Report

After announcing the activation of quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad to the active roster, the New York Giants have reportedly made the decision to start Webb against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

This comes after it was reported that the Miami Dolphins tried to sign Webb off of the Giants’ practice squad during the week, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. In the end, Webb made the decision to stay in New York, suggesting that he knew that he’d make his first NFL start on Sunday. The Dolphins would go another route instead, signing former Giants quarterback Mike Glennon to backup Skylar Thompson in Miami’s season finale against the New York Jets.

As for the Giants, news of Webb’s activation and potential first start all but guarantees the belief that Daniel Jones will sit in the team’s regular-season finale.

Regardless of Sunday’s result, New York will be the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Long Time Coming for Davis Webb

The Giants could’ve turned to experienced veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor to start in Week 18. Instead, the Giants will start 27-year-old Webb, who has never thrown an NFL pass in six professional seasons.

New York originally drafted Webb in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. One season later, the Giants cut Webb after the team fired then-general manager Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo.

Webb signed to the New York Jets practice squad in 2018 but was cut in August of 2019 before signing with the Buffalo Bills that September. He played in Buffalo for three seasons as a third-stringer under then-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. His only NFL action came in 2021 when he was brought in for quarterback Josh Allen to take a knee in a 45-17 win over the Jets.

In 2022, Webb reunited with head coach Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, who was the Bills’ assistant GM during Webb’s years in Buffalo. During the preseason, he completed 74.1% of his passes for 457 yards including three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Giants Inactives & Possible Inactives for Week 18

On Friday, Daboll made the decision to rule out defensive tackles Leonard Williams (neck) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle) for Sunday’s game. Neither of the two players participated in practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Coach Brian Daboll said Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari are both out for Sunday’s game. — Matt Citak (@MattCitak) January 6, 2023

With Webb starting, running back Saquon Barkley is expected to sit. The Giants have other injured starters in cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and center Jon Feliciano (back, which Daboll will have to decide for this weekend. With the Giants also activating defensive lineman Jack Heflin from the practice squad to the active roster, it’s likely that defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence gets the week off as well.

For the season, Barkley has 295 carries for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns this season as he played in all 16 games for the Giants. He is on his way to the second Pro Bowl nod of his career.

Lawrence was named to the first Pro Bowl of his career as a result of a team-leading 7.5 sacks and 24 runs stops on the year. He also a 68 total tackles, 28 quarterback hits and a pair of forced fumbles.