Giants Youngster Guarantees Pro Bowl Campaign in 2024

The New York Giants had one lone Pro Bowl selection in 2023-24, star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

First-round rookie cornerback Deonte Banks fell short of the honor in year one — despite a solid inaugural campaign — but he expects that to change in 2024 and beyond.

“I want to win, that’s the most important thing, but I also want to show that I can be a great player,” Banks told NorthJersey.com reporter Art Stapleton ahead of Week 18. “I always knew I belonged in the league and I think I showed that. Now it’s time to prove I can be great.”

Then came the 2024 guarantee. “I’m going for All-Pro,” he said via Stapleton. “[But] I ain’t missing another Pro Bowl list. Next year, my name’s gonna be on it.”

Highs & Lows of Giants Rookie Deonte Banks

Banks’ first season has been mostly positive — considering he’s generally matched up with some of the top wide receivers in the league. Having said that, it didn’t come without hiccups.

Banks was torched for over 100 yards against both the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders according to Pro Football Focus. He was also charged with seven receptions for 96 yards versus the Washington Commanders (Week 7).

There were plenty of strong outings too, however, including less than 25 passing yards allowed against the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Commanders (Week 11) and Philadelphia Eagles (Week 16). Banks even pitched two shutouts this year — Week 1 versus the Dallas Cowboys and Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills.

The next step will be his consistency. The best cornerbacks in the NFL are great every week, rather than most weeks.

For example, Banks was charged with four touchdowns and eight penalties. His weekly coverage grades on PFF ranged from as low as 28.1 to as high as 73.5.

Banks can also cut down on missed tackles going forward. He has been charged with nine missed tackles as a rookie, compared to 17 defensive “stops” on PFF.

On the plus side, Banks forced two interceptions with six pass breakups on PFF. He allowed a passer rating of 84.7 on opposing quarterback targets, which ranked 29th in the NFL for all cornerbacks with a minimum 50% of coverage snaps played in 2023.

In short, he’s on the right track and he’s definitely proven that he “belongs,” but there’s certainly more room to grow as well. Deonte Banks’ development will be an exciting storyline to watch in 2024.

NFL Has Young Cornerbacks Sprouting Up Around the League

The four Pro Bowl cornerbacks in the NFC this season were Cowboys second-year draft pick DaRon Bland, 49ers veteran Charvarius Ward, former Chicago Bears second rounder Jaylon Johnson and Seattle Seahawks rookie Devon Witherspoon.

Witherspoon should be looked at as the mark to beat. Drafted inside the top 10 of round one in 2023, the Seahawks CB proves that Banks’ Pro Bowl guarantee is attainable.

Another fellow rookie has been dominant this year as well, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Not to mention Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. last season, among others.

Cornerback has always been a young man’s position, but there appears to be plenty of talent sprouting up around the NFL at the position. If Banks wants to be known as one of the league’s best, it won’t be easy.

He’ll have to work at his craft and keep pushing himself to be number one. After all, competition can often be a great thing if a player uses it as motivation.