Giants’ Dexter Lawrence Called Out for ‘Declining Comment’ After Defeat vs. Cowboys

There aren’t many places to hide after losing 49-17 to the Dallas Cowboys, but New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II was in no mood to talk after Week 10’s game.

The All-Pro’s decision to “decline comment” didn’t sit well with NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton. He called out Lawrence not setting the right “example” and being “accountable.”

Stapleton thinks if Lawrence doesn’t understand why, as a senior player, he needed to speak after a humbling defeat, “someone on the team needs to make sure he understands.”

Dexter Lawrence needs to understand why declining comment after a game like this (and a time like this for #NYGiants) is not the right road to go down.

If he doesn't, someone on the team needs to make sure he understands.

Franchise committed big $ to him, and he's been… — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 13, 2023

This is tricky ground since frustration appears to be mounting for several members of the Giants’ roster. They include wide receiver Darius Slayton, who had to explain an apparent sideline spat involving fellow wideout Sterling Shepard and receivers coach Mike Groh.

Lawrence may not have had much to say after being on the wrong end of a drubbing from an NFC East rival. Standard platitudes likely wouldn’t have found many sympathetic listeners after the ways the Giants tumbled to a 2-8 record without much resistance.

Even so, Stapleton’s point still has a merit. Particularly when Lawrence is in a leadership role as one of the most talented and highest-paid players on a struggling team.

The importance of that role is highlighted by the contrast between Lawrence staying silent and how a less-heralded Giants starter still fronted up to the press.

Dexter Lawrence’s Silence Shamed by Undrafted Rookie

Lawrence wouldn’t speak to reporters, but undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito did. Forced into the starting quarterback role because of injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, DeVito is clearly out of his depth.

Yet, that didn’t stop the former Syracuse and Illinois passer from fielding questions. DeVito’s transparency found favor with Stapleton, who also underlined how the signal-caller’s presence threw more shade on Lawrence no-showing: “But does Tommy DeVito represent the direction of the franchise? No. He does not. Dexter Lawrence does. He matters to the future. The future matters to him.”

Tommy DeVito, an undrafted rookie, had to stand at a podium and answer questions after the game today. He only had to do so because we expect the quarterback to do so. But does Tommy DeVito represent the direction of the franchise? No. He does not. Dexter Lawrence does. He… — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 13, 2023

This is an important distinction because DeVito is obviously a stop-gap while the Giants whether some trying circumstances at football’s most important position. Nobody’s expecting DeVito to still be starting next season, but Lawrence will remain the cornerstone of the defensive front seven.

That’s what the Giants paid him $87.5 million to be for the next four years. Any player earning that type of money needs to be an ambassador for the franchise.

Lawrence has been living up to that tag on the field, where he’s making plays like this 4th-down stop against the Cowboys, highlighted by Talkin’ Giants.

The 26-year-old has three sacks and 10 pressures on a below-par defense, per Pro Football Reference. There’s nothing wrong with Lawrence’s performances, but being one of the faces of the franchise means being available for the media, arguably never more so than following a defeat.

No player likes to lose, but other members of the Giants were prepared to take their frustrations public.

Discontent Becoming a Common Theme for Giants

Slayton didn’t mind expressing his “deep desire to win” and how unsettling it feels to be on the losing end so often, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Have never seen Darius Slayton this frustrated. He is quiet, calm, reserved. But this #Giants losing is getting to him. Here’s one of his answers explaining his feelings. Appreciate Slayton being so honest and open, btw. pic.twitter.com/21kkHBADuh — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 13, 2023

The receiver’s frustrations sum up the growing mood emanating from Giants players. Safety Xavier McKinney called out coaches over issues of leadership and communication before Week 10, while running back Saquon Barkley vented his own anger during the game at AT&T Stadium.

Barkley got just seven carries before halftime, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, who noted how “Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi said Saquon had an ‘animated discussion'” with head coach Brian Daboll after the Giants threw incomplete on a 4th-down attempt.

Saquon had 7 carries for 1 yard in the first half. Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi said Saquon had an "animated discussion" with Daboll after the turnover on downs. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 12, 2023

Tension is palpable among players and coaches. The more the divide becomes obvious, the more Daboll is at risk of losing the locker room, when more losses will surely follow.

It’s up to senior figures like Barkley and Lawrence to be vocal, both behind the scenes and in front of the cameras, and continue espousing a message of recovery this season.