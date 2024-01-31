Giants Advised to Watch WR With ‘DK Metcalf Vibes’ at Senior Bowl

Adding a top-tier wide receiver remains on the to-do list for the New York Giants, but the team’a talent-spotters must perform better due diligence this offseason than last. The process begins at the 2024 Senior Bowl, with the Giants advised to watch wideout Xavier Legette, who’s been compared to Seattle Seahawks’ Pro Bowler DK Metcalf.

South Carolina star Legette is on the list of players the Giants need to watch in Mobile, Alabama, according to Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic. She included a quote from her colleague Dane Brugler, who noted how Legette’s “film gives off DK Metcalf vibes with his explosive speed and physicality to be a match-up weapon.”

Any comparison to Metcalf should excite the Giants. The veteran is a 6-foot-4 playmaker who has posted three 1,000-yard seasons out of the last four.

Prolific production hasn’t been a problem for Legette. Not after the 23-year-old logged “71 receptions for 1,255 yards (second-highest single-season mark in school history) and seven touchdowns,” per Carroll.

Those are the type of numbers the Giants need from a wide receiver if their offense is ever going to expand. A pass-catcher able to dominate at every level would also mask some of the issues at quarterback.

Daniel Jones Needs a DK Metcalf-Like Target

Getting Daniel Jones back on track will define the Giants in 2024. His chances of returning to the levels that earned him a $160-million contract will depend on the targets around him.

What Jones needs above all else is a receiver with Metcalf’s combination of physicality and deep speed. The 26-year-old earned a second Pro-Bowl nod, albeit as an injury replacement, after averaging 16.9 yards per reception this season.

He also averaged 5.6 yards after catch, per Pro Football Reference. Not many defenders can tackle 235-pound Metcalf cleanly as a solo endeavour.

His big body means No. 14 can make contested catches and turn tight-window throws into completions. That’s what Metcalf did when he snatched this touchdown against the Giants in Week 4.

Metcalf’s game reveals a complete wide receiver, something the Giants lack. Instead, Big Blue has pieces of a complete wideout.

Those pieces include Darius Slayton, who can stretch the field vertically, but won’t win in the red zone or underneath. Physicality on the outside is provided by Isaiah Hodgins, but he lacks elite play speed. Meanwhile, Wan’Dale Robinson is dynamic from the slot and in short areas, but the 5-foot-8, 185-pounder isn’t going to muscle many defensive backs.

Running the rule over Legette can be the first step to finding a true all-rounder for Jones’ receiver corps.

Giants Can Keep a Lot of Eyes on Xavier Legette

Practices began on Tuesday, January 30, and the Giants had no shortage of boots on the ground to watch the prospects. General manager Joe Schoen attended, while quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney is offensive coordinator for the National Team.

Carroll detailed how Schoen has traditionally found the Senior Bowl a rich hunting ground for draft prospects: “While he was in Buffalo as assistant general manager (2017-21), the Bills selected 14 Senior Bowl participants in the NFL Draft, including quarterback Josh Allen.”

Schoen’s continued to trust what he sees in Mobile since joining the Giants in 2022: “Three of 11 selections participated in the Senior Bowl in his first draft with the Giants — cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, tight end Daniel Bellinger and linebacker Darrian Beavers. In his second go-around in 2023, two of the Giants’ seven picks were Senior Bowl participants — center John Michael Schmitz and running back Eric Gray.”

Legette took the field for practice as part of the American Team, giving him chance to catch Schoen’s eye. Perhaps Schoen was impressed by this sideline catch highlighted by TDT Media’s Sy Ingersoll.

What a snag by Xavier Legette here at the #SeniorBowl. Starting to understand all the hype surrounding his name!

It’ll take more than one play for Legette to firm up his credentials, but the Giants should be focused on every able receiver at the Senior Bowl. Schoen needs to make amends after his attempts to bolster the position last year fell flat.

Veteran Parris Campbell arrived in free agency and flopped, while third-round draft pick Jalin Hyatt struggled to earn targets. The Giants and Jones need more from Schoen’s next recruits.