Giants’ ‘Perfect’ 2024 Draft Prospect Revealed

The New York Giants have one game remaining on the 2023-24 schedule, a home outing versus the Philadelphia Eagles. And while a victory over the division rival would be nice, a loss would get Big Blue one step closer to drafting a new quarterback like Drake Maye out of North Carolina.

During an article determining “perfect” prospect fits in 2024, Pro Football Focus draft expert Trevor Sikkema chose Maye for the Giants.

“For as bad as it looked with Daniel Jones to start this season, if the Giants have a chance to draft Drake Maye, I’d do it,” Sikkema urged. “Maye had by far the most big-time throws of any quarterback in the FBS over the last two seasons and would be the perfect new investment for Brian Daboll’s offense.”

Maye could then spend the 2024 campaign being groomed and developed behind someone like Jones — or a veteran addition if the former is still recovering from the torn ACL. Jones’ contract would also allow Daboll and the Giants some time to try and fix the offensive line before a rookie is thrust under center.

The former 2019 first-round selection out of Duke has a clear post-June 1 “out” in his extension in 2025, but it wouldn’t make sense to part ways with Jones before that unless a team were to trade for him during the 2024 season. Financially, that makes him the perfect bridge QB for a prospect like Maye, if healthy.

Week 18 Will Determine If Giants Have Real Shot at Drake Maye in 2024 Draft

On January 2, the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy explained that the Giants can pick anywhere from No. 2 through No. 8 in the draft order next year depending on the results of Week 18.

“The [Chicago] Bears (via the [Carolina] Panthers) clinched No. 1,” he wrote. “The [Washington] Commanders (vs. the [Dallas] Cowboys), [New England] Patriots (vs. the [New York] Jets) and [Arizona] Cardinals (vs. the [Seattle] Seahawks) – who currently hold the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 picks, respectively – all enter Week 18 with 4-12 records, so a victory by any combined with a Giants’ loss could shake up the top five.”

The Eagles also have something to play for after an unexpected defeat in Week 17. They now trail the Cowboys for the NFC East division lead and would need a win (plus a Dallas loss) to surpass them.

There are two wildcard factors to consider as well when discussing Maye to the Giants. One, top quarterback prospect Caleb Williams has yet to declare for the NFL draft. Most assume he will, but he has until January 15 to do so.

And two, what will the Bears do at No. 1? Chicago has the 24-year-old Justin Fields as their current quarterback — another recent first-round pick.

They could draft Fields’ replacement and look to trade him, target a prospect like wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. who could help the dual threat QB take a fourth-year jump, or trade the pick for another haul of draft capital. Remember, Bears general manager Ryan Poles is in this position because he traded the No. 1 selection to the Panthers last year.

Drake Maye’s Passing Numbers Are More Prolific Than Daniel Jones’ at Duke

When comparing Maye’s college numbers to that of Jones, the UNC signal-caller has had the better passing numbers.

Maye threw for over 4,300 yards in 2022 and another 3,600-plus in 2023. Jones’ highest passing yardage total at Duke was 2,836, however.

Maye’s career completion percentage was also better, at 64.9%. While Jones only achieved a 59.9% completion percentage, with fewer passing touchdowns and more interceptions (52 TDs, 29 INTs compared to 63 TDs and 16 INTs for Maye).

With similar rushing totals, it’s clear that Maye would be considered the better prospect had the two entered the NFL at the same time. And when you also factor in a new rookie QB contract window and a clean slate in terms of injury history and wear and tear, all signs point to Daboll and current GM Joe Schoen drafting a new quarterback in 2024 if the name Drake Maye is on the board.