Giants Announce 4 Roster Moves Ahead of Bills Matchup

The New York Giants revealed their final roster moves on October 14 ahead of Sunday Night Football versus the Buffalo Bills.

Giants.com managing editor Dan Salomone relayed the four transactions on X, informing that quarterback Tommy DeVito and guard Justin Pugh were both elevated from the practice squad, while outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari was transferred to the injured reserve and offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield was signed to the 53-man roster.

Recent veteran signing Yodny Cajuste was not signed to the active roster or elevated despite the lack of depth at offensive tackle. Similar to Pugh, he’ll likely spend his first week with Big Blue getting himself acclimated to the new system.

Giants Second-Round Talent Azeez Ojulari Misses More Time Due to Injury

Ojulari only appeared in seven games last season, and he’ll miss another chunk in 2023 after just two tackles over the course of three games and 95 defensive snaps.

“Feel really bad for Azeez,” New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard voiced after the IR designation. “17 games played in 2021. But only 7 last year & 3 this year.”

Talkin Giants podcaster Bobby Skinner also noted that “putting Azeez Ojulari on IR means he will have missed 16 of last 25 games and no guarantee he comes off after 4 weeks.”

This time, the edge defender has been dealing with an ankle ailment. The earliest he’ll be able to return is Week 10 against the division rival Dallas Cowboys.

Justin Pugh Set to Make Giants Return in Week 6

Pugh was the 19th overall selection of the Giants in 2013, starting all 63 appearances with Big Blue from 2013 through 2017. Eventually, the reliable blocker left in free agency, signing with the Arizona Cardinals on a five-year deal.

After struggling with some injuries late in his NYG career and early on with the Cardinals, Pugh managed to log a few healthy campaigns — for the most part — from 2019 through 2021. If Arizona was the second chapter of the long-time blocker’s NFL story, his return to New York is the third.

After the news, NorthJersey.com beat reporter Art Stapleton stated that Pugh told him that “he thought he’d have 20 or so snaps in him on his road back” this week. Stapleton clarified: “That was after his first padded practice in a year Wednesday. We’ll see what his role is.”

The G-Men are desperate for any sort of experience on the offensive line after a rash of injuries that seems to get worse and worse by the week. Mayfield will join Pugh as an extra reinforcement, except his promotion could be an extended one after signing to the active roster.

Mayfield registered 45 snaps on offense in Week 5, and four on special teams. According to Pro Football Focus, the right guard allowed five quarterback hurries while on the field, with two penalties and a 39.0 run blocking grade (out of 100).

Giants Rookie Tommy DeVito Will Play Backup QB Role vs. Bills

Finally, the DeVito story continues with a QB2 opportunity courtesy of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. The Giants could have brought in a veteran signal-caller this week or sought out a trade, but instead they’ll trust in Tyrod Taylor and the youngster — two players that earned their roles over the summer.

“Tommy DeVito will be just one play away from quarterbacking the Giants,” New York Post reporter Jared Schwartz wrote on October 13 with some quotes from the rookie.

“Honestly, my parents and friends and family around me are a little more excited than I am,” DeVito told The Post after practice on Friday. “Not that I’m not excited, but for them it’s a pretty meaningful thing for me to actually be on an official active roster.”

“For me, at the end of the day it’s just football,” the QB went on, acknowledging: “It’s definitely a milestone, something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid.”

The undrafted free agent grew up in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, and attended Don Bosco Prep before playing at Syracuse and Illinois.