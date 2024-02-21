Giants Reunion Pegged as Potential Xavier McKinney Replacement

It’s appearing more and more likely that the New York Giants could lose former second-round safety Xavier McKinney in NFL free agency.

McKinney took to social media about wanting “to be appreciated” as a player and a “leader” on February 16. On February 20, New York Post media member Ryan Dunleavy voiced that he’s getting the sense the defensive back and the Giants “could have a hard time finding a middle ground value” in contract discussions.

A franchise tag is still on the table, but that would cost Big Blue over $16.2 million guaranteed — a cap number that the front office really cannot afford to pay on a safety at the moment.

If the Giants and McKinney are unable to find a compromise, the 24-year-old could cash in elsewhere. And Clutch Points writer Ryan Bologna suggested a familiar face to replace him in free agency if that occurs.

“The Giants let Jabrill Peppers walk after the 2021 season, and it made sense,” Bologna stated. “New York had Xavier McKinney under contract coming off of a big season, and Jabrill Peppers was coming off of a serious injury.”

Now, the NFL analyst is urging the G-Men to consider bringing the former team captain back, and he even referred to Peppers as a “sneaky good” signing in terms of bang-for-your-buck.

“Since [his departure], Jabrill Peppers has proved that he is still a quality player with the New England Patriots,” Bologna went on. “As the Giants shift to a new system that values safeties under defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, investing in a player that should not break the bank in Peppers could be smart.”

Would Jabrill Peppers Signing Make Sense Regardless of Xavier McKinney Decision?

Bologna did acknowledge that it would make sense to try and retain McKinney as well, noting that perhaps the two could start together if the organization is able to extend the youngster. That would mean benching Jason Pinnock — who flashed potential in 2023 — or having Peppers take over for Dane Belton in more of a three-man rotation.

This theory seems like excessive money spent at the position, however. Pinnock performed well as a starter last season with just 284 yards allowed in coverage and a passer rating of 77.5 against.

He could work on lowering his 13.7% missed tackle rate but overall, the former New York Jets draft pick graded out solidly on Pro Football Focus.

With the ability to play both free safety and strong safety, Peppers does fit as more of a bargain starter alongside Pinnock, but only if McKinney is out of the picture. The veteran excelled as a run defender with the Patriots according to PFF, but he also managed a career year in pass coverage in 2023, holding opposing quarterbacks to a 52.6 passer rating and just 132 total receiving yards on targets.

Peppers would make for a nice reunion if the vacancy presented itself, and he could be paired with a late-round draft selection to try and develop behind him.

Full Message From Giants Safety Xavier McKinney on X

We mentioned McKinney speaking out publicly ahead of free agency. Below was his full message to followers:

“I want to be appreciated in every way for what I do and bring to the table . As a player and as a leader . I’ve stood by myself ten toes through the critics , the hate etc. sacrificing what those around me didn’t want too or were afraid too for those same people to make it a better situation for all of us . May not always have been beneficial for me but it was for US . Don’t let that go over your head . And I’d do it 10 times over again 🫡.”

Later that day on February 16, McKinney added: “And stop trying to compare me or even mention me in the same convo .. because no we are not the same !”

McKinney called out the Giants coaching staff during the 2023 season and seemingly found support from an unlikely source — head coach Brian Daboll.

Although, considering the critiques appeared to be directed at former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale — not to mention the offseason fallout between the two — maybe Daboll’s lack of disciplinary action wasn’t so unexpected after all. With Martindale now gone, will McKinney stick with Daboll and his new DC?

Loyalty may end up having very little to do with his decision. On February 20, the safety voiced that he “earned everything I got” on X. Continuing: “Nothing .. nothing has been given . No cap 🤞🏾.”