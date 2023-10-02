Rookie Defensive Backs Must Step Up On Monday Night

The Giants secondary has their work cut out for them Monday night. The Seattle Seahawks enter the matchup with the fourth highest scoring average in football after three games. This is largely due to Pro-Bowl quarterback and 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith. Smith finished 2022 with 4,282 passing yards and 30 touchdowns on a league-best 69.8 completion percentage. He also was the top ranked quarterback on deep passes according to Next Generation Stats.

So far this season Smith has thrown for 736 yards in the first three games and Seattle has scored over 30 points in each of those outings while the Giants’ have given up 671 passing yards which ranks 16th-most over the first three weeks.

This means that Seattle could aim to target the matchups downfield with their receivers against the Giants rookie CB’s Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll spoke on Saturday about the balance of patience with rookies.

“I’d say any young player, starting with rookies, but even second-year guys, they have to play. There’s going to be some quote-unquote growing pains at times with any young player. But I think as long as they’re improving, and you can see it at practice, they get some more familiarity in game situations.

“They’re good players. Put them into different situations. Hopefully, the next time they react to a situation, whatever that may be, they learn from it, and they’re able to execute it better than the first time that they did it. But I have a lot of confidence in our young guys. We’ll just keep on rolling along with them.”

Saquon Barkley says Injury is ‘Frustrating’

The high ankle sprain that kept Saquon Barkley out of the week 3 game against San Francisco continues to linger and the 25 year old running back is doubtful for the week 4 game against Seattle.

Barkley spoke to the media Saturday and expressed his frustration.

“It’s tough, it’s one of those things. I think I’m doing way better than what a lot of people would expect, especially talking to doctors I feel like I’m further along, but its frustrating”

Gotta feel for Saquon knowing he would be a huge asset to this game. pic.twitter.com/GTny8F2mN6 — Team Vivalo (@TeamVivalo) October 2, 2023

David J. Chao better know as @ProFootballDoc on X, joined the SportsGrid to give his opinion on the Barkley injury and chances he plays in week 4.

Seahawks Defense is ripe for Daniel Jones

A lot has been made of the Seahawks scoring prowess over the first three games of the season. However, at the same time the once scary “Legion of Boom” has allowed each of the three quarterbacks they have faced this year to throw for more than 300 yards (Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Andy Dalton).

To be successful Daniel Jones will need to make plays with his legs and his arm, opening up the field for his receiving weapons.

The New York Posts Ryan Dunleavy sees this as an opportunity for Jones to a crew to start utilizing the speed in this offense.

“Where’s the YAC? Giants rank No. 30 in yards after the catch. With the speed of Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt, that’s unacceptable. Another way to get YAC? Put TE Darren Waller in motion or do whatever is needed to get him matched up on Adams.”