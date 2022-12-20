Giants Named a Fit to Land ‘Star’ Weapon in 2023

Is there a chance that the New York Giants look to select Saquon Barkley’s replacement in the 2023 NFL draft? One analyst believes they should consider it.

Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report thinks that the Giants are a logical suitor for star Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

As Zucker notes, the Giants could have a hard time re-signing Barkley, given what his market could look like after a stellar 2022 season.

“Saquon Barkley is on a path to his second Pro Bowl with 1,464 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns in 14 games,” Zucker wrote on December 19. “Re-signing the 25-year-old could nevertheless be a tricky proposition depending on what kind of demands he’ll have.”

Zucker stresses that the Giants can live and die without Barkley, especially since Robinson would be a perfect alternative.

“The Giants saw the limits even an elite running back can have on wins and losses when they posted nine combined victories through Barkley’s first two years,” says Zucker. “Letting him walk will be the more sensible decision if push comes to shove. In Robinson, New York could have a ready-made replacement in the event it lets Barkley walk as a free agent.”

Profile of RB Bijan Robinson

Entering the 2022 season, Robinson was a Heisman Trophy candidate. The 6-foot, 222-pound running back would then rush for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards a rush, per Sports Reference. The 20-year-old also averaged 16.5 yards on 19 catches.

After a productive 2022 season, Robinson was deemed the winner of the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the best college running back in the nation. For his career, Robinson has racked up 3,410 rushing yards and 805 receiving yards in 31 career games.

The best running back in the nation 🤘 Bijan Robinson • Doak Walker Award Winner 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TzGqtbbU33 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 9, 2022

However, Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings questioned his “elite explosiveness or long speed” while praising everything else about his profile.

“Overall, Robinson has a rare mix of patience and decisiveness, and he’s always in control of reps,” Cummings wrote. “He can use quick cuts, spatial awareness, and acceleration to escape early threats of contact. Even so, Robinson doesn’t shy away from contact. He’s more than willing to lower his shoulder and use his mass against defenders.”

Could Giants Move on From Barkley?

The former No. 2 overall pick Barkley posted 87 rushing on 18 carries against the Washington Commanders in the team’s 20-12 Week 15 win.

However, the fact remains that after a great first half of the season, Barkley had worn down in the previous six games. He averaged 3.3 yards per carry and a combination of workload, shoulder and neck injuries and poor offensive line play had to do with his downward spiral.

While Barkley is on his way to his second Pro Bowl, injuries hampered him through 2020 and ’21. There’s still a history that might make general manager Joe Schoen re-think the future at the running back position.

Also, a November 13 report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo revealed Barkley’s representatives put him in the same category as San Francisco 49ers’ star Christian McCaffrey, who is paid $16 million per year. That price number would be more than double Barkley’s current salary of $7.217 million. Remember, the Giants also have to worry about quarterback Daniel Jones, who is also a free agent after the season.

The Giants could franchise tag Barkley with the non-exclusive tag and see if an RB-needy team would want to part with draft picks for the 25-year-old.

But in order to satisfy both parties, the only two sensible options for the Giants would be to meet in the middle of what Barkley is asking for or let him explore free agency.