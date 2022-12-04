Giants Send Strong Message to Refs After Controversial Penalty

New York Giants starting center Jon Feliciano wasn’t afraid to call out the referees after the team’s 20-20 tie to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

“It sucks, especially when you’re playing two teams,” Feliciano told reporters. “I know that will probably get me fined.”

Feliciano had an issue with the referees handing him a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty in the fourth quarter. It was given when Feliciano was flexing in the direction of teammate Darius Slayton after he made a 12-yard reception. The referees interpreted that Felicano was flexing on Commanders defenders.

“(Slayton) had six guys on him on a big play,” Felicano continued. “I tried to celebrate with my teammate, didn’t look at anybody else. I was looking straight at Slay.”

At the time of Slayton’s catch, the Giants were winning 20-13 with six minutes and 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter and they would’ve been on Washington’s 35-yard line. They were pushed back to midfield after the penalty and would punt four plays later. Washington would score a touchdown and tie the game on the ensuing drive.

The veteran center also took issue with officiating not throwing a flag on the Commanders for a hit on Richie James in the fourth quarter.

“I’m pretty sure you are not allowed to hit Richie when he is trying to bring the ball to the ref in the two-minute drill,” Feliciano said. “That’s a flag.”

Brian Daboll Reacts to Taunting Penalty

Head coach Brian Daboll was shown to be livid on Fox’s TV cameras when the flag was thrown at the time.

Brian Daboll is HEATED 😡 pic.twitter.com/J3KKEn8QRe — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2022

After the game, Daboll echoed Felicano’s sentiment on what his intentions were, while also saying the center shouldn’t have caused any debate with his actions.

“He [Feliciano] was flexing. He was going out to Slayton. I’m saying hey, good job, strong run. But it was close. It was in all those players,” Daboll said, via SB Nation’s Big Blue View. “Again, how the guy looks at you know, interprets it. I don’t think he can hear what Jon’s saying to Slayton, so he ended up calling it. Absolutely, we shouldn’t even be in that situation. We get the ball there. It’s going to be a first right at the 35, probably made it a two-score game. Those are things we can’t even make it close.”

Offense Fizzled Out in Second Half

The Giants scored a touchdown on the first possession of the second half. But other than that, Big Blue’s offense went three-and-out three times and also went four-and-out to conclude the second half before overtime.

New York’s defense only gave up a touchdown in the second half. Overall, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, in his first game back from injured reserve, had a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pair of quarterback hits. However, Wink Martindale’s unit did allow 11-play, 12-play and eight-play drives which took plenty of time off the clock.

Daniel Jones completed 25 of 31 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 12 times for a team-leading 71 yards. But it was underwhelming for Saquon Barkley, who ran 18 times for 63 yards as the offensive line didn’t give many running lanes.

The Giants (7-4-1) will have a tough matchup next week as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium.