Cowboys Star Accused of ‘Full-On’ Punch, Says Giants Starter

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates made his first of the season at center in place of the injured Jon Feliciano in the team’s 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. However, Gates wasn’t afraid to speak on a certain situation.

After Thursday’s game, Gates told reporters that Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons “full-on punched” him in the chin with 45 seconds left to go in the fourth quarter. The second-year defender was given a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, which led to the Giants scoring a touchdown four plays later.

“I’m surprised he didn’t get ejected, but New York said it was open-handed. He’ll get (fined) tomorrow. He must not like his money,” Gates said Thursday, via The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

According to Gates, he was trash-talking with Parsons and said, “I told him, ‘Come on, I know you want to.’ He took me up on it.”

On Friday, Parsons responded on Twitter to Duggan’s quotes from Gates.

Parsons tweeted: “When he says others things that means, play dirty, take cheap shots and try to hurt other opponents!! I’m never going to intentionally try and hurt another player but we constantly allow this in the league!”

It’s clear that Gates and Parsons have hostility toward one another.

The fact remains that both had extremely well games on Thursday. Gates posted an 82.4 Pro Football Focus overall grade and Parsons totaled two sacks, giving him 12 for the season.

Momentum Building for Gates

It hasn’t been an easy journey for Gates, who returned in 2022 after suffering a serious leg injury last season that required seven surgeries to fix.

Prior to his first start in Week 12, Gates played 18 snaps as a jumbo tight end in the previous two games. Starting against the Cowboys’ defensive front was a tall task for the 2018 undrafted free agent out of Nebraska.

Gates passed the test, posting an 88.6 PFF run-blocking grade. He only allowed one quarterback hit in 43 pass-blocking snaps.

Feliciano has graded over 70.0 just twice in 2022. The Giants could be inclined to start Gates at center, especially with the Giants struggling to run-block overall.

Four of the Giants’ bottom five PFF offensive grades on Thursday went to offensive linemen. Even stud left tackle Andrew Thomas recorded a season-low 57.8 grade and allowed his first sack of the season.

The Giants didn’t get the result they wanted on Thursday. But they can certainly build off of Gates’ performance on the offensive line.

GiantsRushing Attack Stifled By Cowboys

Saquon Barkley ended up rushing 11 times for 39 yards with one touchdown on Thursday. He caught four of six targets for only 13 yards.

Parsons felt like Barkley was contained for the majority of the game.

“I thought we did pretty good,” Parsons said Thursday, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “He might have had one, maybe two explosive runs. But, for the most part, contained him and made sure everything was short. They passed way more than we expected. I think we did a pretty good job for the way he’s been playing this year.”

Barkley took accountability for his less-than-stellar performance.

“I’ve got to do a better job . . . When the running game is not working, it starts with the running backs and I’ve got to be better,” Barkley said after Thursday’s loss, via SNY Giants.

It’s likely that Barkley will surpass 1,000 rushing yards in the Giants’ next game against the Washington Commanders. The 25-year-old has 992 rushing yards this season.

But it’s fair to say that Barkley is trending down. He has less than 55 rushing yards in three of the Giants’ last four games.