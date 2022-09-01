Giants Sign 4 Including 2021 Third-Round Pick

The New York Giants made some maneuvers to their practice squad and, in the process, signed four players to the unit.

On September 1, the Giants officially signed offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, defensive end Henry Mondeaux, safety Tony Jefferson and linebacker Charles Wiley. To make room on the practice squad, Big Blue released defensive backs Darren Evans and Nate Meadors and offensive linemen Roy Mbaeteka and Garrett McGhin.

There were loud whispers about the Giants signing former Baltimore Ravens defenders Jefferson and Wiley on Wednesday. Jefferson will now reunite with Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who coached the veteran defender during their Baltimore days.

You can read about Jefferson’s history here:

As for Davis and Mondeaux, both practice signings are new developments. Of the two adds, Davis’s profile is the most noteworthy.

Short-Lived Stint for Davis

Davis was a third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL draft. During his Ohio State days, he was considered to be a potential first-round pick after 2019 and was named a unanimous All-American in 2020. However, he injured his knee twice during his college tenure and caused him to be picked at No. 85.

Once Davis got to Minnesota, he could never stay healthy and showed up to training camp out of shape in 2021. He bounced on and off of the practice squad and played in six games, and notched zero snaps and 28 special teams snaps.

Then Vikings general manager Rick Spielman drafted Davis last year. The Vikings fired Spielman in 2022 and hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who’s cut players not associated with the current regime. Minnesota released three of the four 2021 third-round picks made by Spielman. Davis, Chazz Surratt and Kellen Mond were the team’s third-round casualties, along with fourth-round pick Janarius Robinson.

The Giants have signed Davis to their practice squad.

Head coach Brian Daboll and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson will have a chance to rewrite the history of Davis’s still-very-young NFL tenure.