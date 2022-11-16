Giants Sign Former $15 Million First-Round Pick

The New York Giants lost their waiver claim for fourth-year defensive tackle Jerry Tillery to the Las Vegas Raiders on November 14. But that didn’t stop Big Blue from trying to add potential depth to their defensive line.

A day later, the Giants announced the practice squad signing of defensive tackle Vernon Butler. They also signed Devery Hamilton to the practice squad after being waived on Monday.

The Giants have a formidable defensive tackle duo in Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams. But after those two? The depth isn’t there.

Defensive lineman Nick Williams is out for the season due to a biceps injury he suffered in Seattle on October 30. Defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux, elevated from the practice squad, played in 22 snaps on November 13. He was signed to the team’s 53-man roster on Monday and has five tackles, including one for loss, in three games. He now joins Justin Ellis in the defensive tackle group.

New York has one spot left on the 53-man roster and could activate Butler to give Williams and Lawrence more breathing room.

Vernon Butler’s NFL History

The Carolina Panthers drafted Butler with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Unfortunately for Butler, his career has been somewhat hurt by injuries. He’s never played more than 14 games in a season.

But Butler’s best season came in 2019 when he posted 32 tackles, six sacks, eight quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in 14 appearances. After spending his fourth and last season with Carolina in that season, Butler signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Buffalo Bills in 2020.

Butler signed with the Raiders over the offseason but was released during the preseason.

The seventh-year veteran has appeared in 76 career games (19 starts) and recorded 106 tackles (15 for a loss), 21 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and three passes defensed.