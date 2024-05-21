Reporter Shoots Down Idea of 2-Time Pro Bowler Signing With Giants

The New York Giants still have several avenues in which they can free up cap space ahead of the 2024 season — and Darren Waller’s potential retirement could provide even more relief after June 1, let’s say the tight end elects to conclude his career.

With that in mind, a contingent of media and the fanbase have called for the Giants to pursue one of the top veterans left on the market, former Denver Broncos two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons. Giants ESPN beat reporter Jordan Raanan does not see that happening, however.

“I don’t believe so,” Raanan responded on his podcast, Breaking Big Blue, on May 21 after a fan asked whether or not he thinks a Simmons addition is “realistic.”

“A — I don’t think they’re willing to put money into [the safety] position,” he went on. Reasoning: “Remember, it doesn’t make sense for them. Unless they look at their safety position this spring and were like — wow, we can’t play with these guys. But they have two young guys, two guys that they drafted, right? Dane Belton and then this year Tyler Nubin — where I think they’re going to give one of those guys a chance.”

“They already made the decision [that] they didn’t want to invest heavily in safety,” Raanan added, referencing the Xavier McKinney departure in free agency. He also noted that the Giants wouldn’t let the younger McKinney walk just to pay a 30-year-old Simmons.

Giants Reporter Jordan Raanan Estimates Justin Simmons Should Still Cost At Least $6 to $8 Million in 2024

Simmons has played out his entire career in Denver, failing to appear in a single playoff outing since entering the league as a third-round selection in 2016. So, chances are he may be looking for a win-now opportunity anyway.

Even so, Simmons’ valuation is likely too high to fit into the Giants’ budgetary constraints — even if they were to create some more cap space.

“Now, granted, he’s not going to get $12, $13 [or] $14 million at this point [of free agency], but you’re still going to have to pay him some money,” Raanan acknowledged. Estimating that a suitor will “probably” still “have to pay him $6 to $8 million.”

“Somewhere in that range,” the media member continued. “And that’s an investment, and I don’t think it’s one that the Giants really want to make at this point [in the offseason].”

Giants Rookie Tyler Nubin Credited With Pro Bowl or All-Pro Potential in Year 1

Nubin has been getting a ton of hype from the national media since being drafted in round two of the late April selection.

On May 4, Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton listed him as one of 10 rookies that could have Pro Bowl or All-Pro potential in year one.

“In the upcoming season, the New York Giants may have to win with a stifling defense that forces turnovers,” Moton predicted. “The Giants acquired edge-rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers, and he’ll line up alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence II in Big Blue’s defensive front.”

This led him to deduce that “constant pocket pressure up front” could bode well for Nubin.