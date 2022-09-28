Giants Urged to Bench Key Starter in Favor of Ex-Cowboys Defender

The New York Giants had trouble stopping the run against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 — allowing 176 yards on the ground. It was easily apparent that the Giants were missing Leonard Williams’ presence in the interior.

However, it hasn’t been just Week 3 for the Giants. Overall, New York is allowing 5.3 yards per rushing attempt this season. The Giants linebacker group could be the reason for the team’s shaky run defense.

Specifically, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine argues that it’s time for the Giants to bench linebacker Tae Crowder in favor of Jaylon Smith, who was recently signed to the team’s practice squad.

“[Tae Crowder’s] effort on a 3rd-and-goal run from Ezekiel Elliott is a perfect example of why he shouldn’t be on the field,” Ballentine wrote on September 28. “In a crucial moment, he didn’t even try to wrap up Elliott on his tackle attempt, and Elliott easily bounced off the tackle and scored a key touchdown. His PFF grade of 29.1 ranks 77th of 78 eligible linebackers.”

Crowder’s Tenure

Before the season, the Giants parted ways with veteran linebacker Blake Martinez. That move put more onus on Crowder, who was the last pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

In his first two seasons, Crowder has looked shaky. He posted a 16.1% missed tackle rate in 2020 and an 8.7% missed tackle rate in 2021. His tackling numbers were likely better last season due to spending 1,004 snaps in the box, primarily serving as the team’s run stopper. Still, he gave up 578 yards in coverage, including a touchdown.

This season, Crowder only has 14 tackles in the team’s first three games. He’s been on the field for 95% of the Giants’ defensive snaps. In the first two games, he allowed eight catches on nine targets, including a touchdown.

He’s also missed eight tackles for the 2022 season, which leads the NFL.

Could Jaylon Smith Replace Crowder?

Jaylon Smith was a 2017 second-round pick by the Cowboys. He has 58 career starts (56 as a Cowboy) and was given a five-year, $63.7 million deal in 2019. Smith made the Pro Bowl that year and had a career-high 154 tackles in 2020, but the Cowboys released him last October. He signed with the Green Bay Packers shortly after but was released after two games and joined the Giants’ practice roster in December.

In four games last season for New York, Smith tallied 19 tackles (one for loss), a sack and a quarterback hit.

There have been questions about Smith’s footing in the league since his release from Dallas in 2021. He made the Pro Bowl with Dallas, but the last two seasons haven’t been promising in terms of his long-term prospects.

The Notre Dame product was a free agent throughout the offseason but was welcomed back to New York ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Cowboy.

While Smith wasn’t activated to the 53-man roster, there’s a chance that the Giants promote him in the near future, especially if Crowder and the rest of the team’s linebackers don’t improve.

Unproven defenders Austin Calitro and Micah McFadden are also on the linebacker depth chart.

With question marks at the linebacker position, Smith has starting experience and could be a player to keep an eye on moving forward.