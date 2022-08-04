NFL Exec Compares Giants Rookie WR to Former Rival Pro Bowler

The New York Giants would love to see returns from their 2022 rookie draft class — especially knowing that first-round picks Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeaux will be day 1 starters.

There is another rookie who can make a name for himself.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, a second-round pick out of Kentucky, has turned heads in training camp. He is coming off a stellar junior college season, breaking school records in receptions (104) and receiving yards (1,334). That earned him second-team All-SEC honors.

Robinson has also gotten a glowing comparison from an NFL executive, who told Heavy’s Matt Lombardo that Robinson has parallels to former three-time Pro Bowl running back Darren Sproles.

The rookie receiver made the switch from running back to wide receiver during his college career.

Was just chatting with an #NFL executive, and he's really bullish on #Giants rookie WR Wan'Dale Robinson. Compared him to Darren Sproles, expects him to be able to take the punishment of going over the middle in the #NFL because he's a converted RB and "thick as hell." — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 4, 2022

He’s shown his abilities to separate and find holes in the defense during training camp.

The shifty 5-foot-8 receiver is multi-dimensional and would gladly take a career that Sproles displayed.

Diving More Into Robinson & Sproles Profiles

Giants fans know all too well about Sproles, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles for six seasons before retiring after 2019.

Sproles has 19,696 career all-purpose yards while serving as a triple threat on kickoff and punt returns, as well as a playmaker as a receiver and rusher. He made the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons from 2014 to 2016 with the New Orleans Saints.

It would be hard to replicate a career like Sproles, who played in 15 NFL seasons and is a strong candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Standing at 5-foot-6, there likely will never be another player like Sproles. Nobody 5-6 or shorter is within 10,000 career yards of Sproles in NFL history.

But for Robinson, he can take it one step at a time.

With the Giants’ offense, there are all sorts of possibilities for Robinson in 2022. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney reportedly took a snap as a wildcat quarterback. Toney was flanked by running back Saquon Barkley and rookie wideout Wan’Dale Robinson in the backfield, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

The possibility of a backfield package featuring himself, Barkley and Toney had Robinson giddy as can be.

“I think it can be pretty exciting,” Robinson said. “We’ll see the stuff that they come up with and whenever game time comes, I’m sure you all will be happy to see it.”

Don’t Get It Twisted With Robinson

Robinson is a wide receiver. Point blank.

The wide receiver out of Kentucky has flashed in training camp and it remains to be seen when Sterling Shepard will be back from his 2021 torn Achilles injury. Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney are the top two receivers and both are injury-prone.

Daboll’s spread offense can make Daniel Jones’ life easier, and Robinson could be the rookie to spark the offense that ranked No. 31 in 2021.

Robinson still can also help out at running back. Depth is crucial for any team and the Giants are aware that the running back position could use more insurance, especially with Barkley failing to reach over 13 games since his rookie season.

Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Jashaun Corbin, Antonio Williams and Sandro Platzgummer are the remaining backs on the roster at running back.