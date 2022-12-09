Giants Could Be in Danger of Losing Top Defender for Season

Things continue to not look promising for New York Giants star safety Xavier McKinney, who’s been out since Week 8 after breaking multiple fingers on his left hand in an ATV accident during the team’s bye week.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that McKinney got pins removed from his surgically-repaired hand on Wednesday.

However, head coach Brian Daboll isn’t certain about McKinney returning in 2022.

“I don’t know that answer . . . I hope so,” Daboll said, via SB Nation’s Big Blue View. “Happy he got them [pins] out.”

McKinney’s Up-And-Down Recovery

The 23-year-old McKinney is the team’s top safety of the defense. He’s a team captain and the defensive signal-caller when healthy.

The next day after his bye week injury was announced, McKinney didn’t put a timeline on if he would be back this season. The Giants proceeded to place McKinney on the injured/non-football injury list, which required him to miss a minimum of four games. Big Blue is 1-2-1 without McKinney.

On December 5, he felt optimistic that his return was near and could come as early as this Sunday when the Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I think there’s always a chance,” McKinney told NJ Advance Media. “But knowing me, knowing how I am, obviously it’s killing me that I can’t be out here with the guys right now.”

Now, Daboll believes that McKinney has a way to go before he’s ready to play again this season.

The 2020 second-round pick started the first eight games of the season and recorded 38 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

McKinney has been hoping to return to the field but is still trying to help his team off the field, at any cost.

“I’ve been anxious, regardless of playoffs or not. So obviously, it sucks not to be out there, but I’m doing the best I can do of just being here for the guys wherever they need me, leadership wise,” he said. “Whatever guys need, whatever the coaches need, I’ve been making sure that I’ve been able to do [that]– and just trying to still help us be able to win these games. Obviously, I’d rather be doing that while I’m playing, but things happen, and I only can control what I can control.”