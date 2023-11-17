Giants’ Brian Daboll Provides Key Update on Kayvon Thibodeaux & Jalin Hyatt

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll addressed the media on November 17, going over the final Week 11 injury updates for players like OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, WR Jalin Hyatt and more.

Thibodeaux and Hyatt — as well as cornerback Adoree’ Jackson — have all been working their way through the NFL’s concussion protocol this week. That process appears to be going better for the two youngsters than it is Jackson, considering Daboll has already ruled out the veteran CB against the Washington Commanders.

The other two have a chance to play on Sunday, according to the Giants HC, who noted that Thibodeaux and Hyatt will meet with an independent neurological consultant after practicing on Friday. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan even added that it “looks like [the pair of draft picks are] on track to get cleared.”

Right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) was also ruled out in Week 11, but the remainder of the updates were positive. Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (ankle) will “be good” to play, per Daboll, and linebacker Bobby Okereke (hip) looks to be trending in the right direction as well — logging a limited practice on Thursday.

The Giants have been the definition of the walking wounded all season, but they could be relatively healthy in Washington — outside of the long-term injuries. Of course, the final determination on Thibodeaux and Hyatt will be crucial for that to be true.

Big Blue has not released their final injury designations at this time.

Good News, Bad News on Giants TE Darren Waller & QB Tyrod Taylor

As for the long-term injuries, updates were provided for tight end Darren Waller and quarterback Tyrod Taylor this week.

On Friday, Daboll stated that Taylor is “making progress” as he recovers from his rib cage injury. The veteran quarterback is still required to miss two more games, but he could return after the Week 13 bye, theoretically.

Waller’s status appears to be less optimistic.

“On the injury front, Darren Waller said he’s working on re-strengthening his hamstring, noting it’s ‘still kinda in the early phases,’” The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll reported on November 15.

Yeah, this doesn't sound like good news. https://t.co/kdjggHhbfX — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) November 15, 2023

Caroll added that Waller said, “jogging is fine right now but hitting top speed and hard cutting is something they’ll blend in over the next couple weeks.”

A post-bye week return is certainly possible for the Giants tight end, but it does feel like things are moving slowly at the moment. Considering the G-Men are out of contention, there’s no reason to rush Waller back other than pride.

That could factor into a more careful approach. Keep in mind, Waller has struggled with hamstring injuries his entire career, and the Giants will likely ensure that no future damage can be done before letting him retake the field.

Needless to say, Waller’s 2024 health is imperative as the franchise shifts their focus over the final seven games.

Commanders Rule Out 2 Players vs. Giants, RB Antonio Gibson Considered ‘Doubtful’

On the other side of things, the Commanders will have two “out” tags of their own. Washington Post beat writer Nicki Jhabvala relayed that fullback Alex Armah (hamstring) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring) both won’t play in Week 11.

Commanders game status vs. Giants: FB Alex Armah (hamstring) – OUT

DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring) – OUT

RB Antonio Gibson (toe) – DOUBTFUL — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 17, 2023

The bigger name to watch is running back Antonio Gibson, however.

Jhabvala confirmed that Gibson will be listed as “doubtful” with a toe injury. The Commanders still have running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Chris Rodriguez Jr. on the roster at the position.