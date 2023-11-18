Giants’ Wide Receiver ‘Not Even Worth Extending’ for 2024

He was a hero late last season for the New York Giants, but Isaiah Hodgins is no longer considered a player worth keeping for 2024. Instead, the wide receiver is deemed “not even worth extending” ahead of NFL free agency next March.

That’s the view of Dan Duggan of The Athletic: “It looks smart that the Giants didn’t overreact to Hodgins’ strong finish to last season by giving him an extension. With 12 catches in 10 games this season, it’s not even worth extending the $3 million restricted free agent tender for next year.”

Hodgins’ lack of production is surprising on two levels. First, because he’s familiar with head coach Brian Daboll’s offense from their time with the Buffalo Bills.

Second, because 6-foot-3, 200-pound Hodgins is a rarity among Giants’ wideouts. Namely, a big target who can stretch the field between the numbers.

Two notable issues have prevented Hodgins from being more of a factor.

Isaiah Hodgins Harmed by 2 Giants Failings

Hodgins made 37 receptions in eight regular-season games after arriving from the Bills’ practice squad. He added eight catches for 105 yards and another score to help beat the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs.

Circumstances have prevented Hodgins from making the same impact during a trying season marred by injuries at quarterback. Those injuries are headlined by Daniel Jones missing three games with a cervical neck problem, before tearing his ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Jones being on the shelf has naturally impacted his receivers’ ability to get the ball. There were precious few opportunities while Jones struggled before injuries struck, but Hodgins did snag this touchdown, highlighted by Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants, to help beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

Daniel Jones Touchdown go Isaiah Hodgins & the Giants tie the game!!! pic.twitter.com/ciL5CSZk4e — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 17, 2023

This was one of four catches Hodgins made in the desert. Winning inside from the slot was reminiscent of the plays he made during the run-in last season.

Many of those plays were borne from the rapport Hodgins built with Jones. The latter’s absence has been compounded by experienced backup Tyrod Taylor landing on injured reserve with a rib problem.

Quarterback issues aside, many of the targets recruited during the offseason haven’t dominated coverage as expected.

New Targets Haven’t Improved Giants’ Passing Game

Hodgins wasn’t expected to be a go-to receiver this season. Not after the Giants signed Parris Campbell in free agency, traded for tight end Darren Waller and drafted deep threat Jalin Hyatt.

Unfortunately, this trio has failed to deliver for one reason or another. Waller has been undermined by a hamstring injury that landed him on IR.

Hyatt has also struggled behind a limited skill-set and learning the nuances of the pros. To make matter worse, “Campbell has been a non-factor after signing a one-year, $4.7 million prove-it deal,” according to Duggan.

Of all of the disappointments, Campbell arguably rates as the biggest. He was the lone, marquee signing at the biggest position of need for the Giants in the offseason.

Perhaps that’s the problem. Campbell was the main recruit at wide receiver, despite just one season with more than 18 catches. His most prolific campaign yielded 623 yards and only three touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

There are also issues with Campbell’s physical profile. He’s best suited to the slot, like so many of the Giants’ receivers, including Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard.

What the Giants need is a big-bodied target like Hodgins, preferably with Hyatt’s breakaway speed and Robinson’s manoeuvrability. It’s the kind of combination a 2-8 team in line to own a top-three pick should be able to find in the 2024 NFL draft, while an underperforming veteran like Hodgins makes way.