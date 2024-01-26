Kayvon Thibodeaux Blasts Giants for Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones Mistake

The New York Giants made a mistake when they didn’t pay Saquon Barkley first last offseason. That’s according to outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who believes the Giants should have paid running back Barkley ahead of quarterback Daniel Jones.

Thibodeaux made the public revelation during an appearance on the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast. (h/t Talkin’ Giants).

Speaking to hosts, The Kid Mero and Anthony Carmelo on Thursday, January 25, Thibodeaux said: “I believe in Daniel Jones. What I’m mad about is that Saquon — because if you look at the game, the tape, Saquon was responsible for at least 30 percent of our explosive plays, talking about the year (2022) we won the playoff game. So, for me and for the integrity of working together and hard work, and we all believe the same things, I feel like Saquon should have got paid first.”

Thibodeaux continued: “I don’t know the back end. Maybe it’s a franchise (tag), maybe it’s an extension, maybe it’s blah, blah, blah. That’s none of my business. I can focus on me.”

Kayvon saying Saquon Barkley should've been paid before Daniel Jones

Intentional or not, Thibodeaux’s declaration is bound to ramp up the pressure on Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen to resolve Barkley’s future. The two-time Pro Bowler is a free agent, who has already made it clear he doesn’t want the franchise tag.

That leaves Schoen facing a dilemma. It’s a balancing act between paying the Giants’ most talented player on offense accordingly, while also acknowledging the diminishing value of running backs in today’s NFL.

Schoen didn’t hesitate choosing his quarterback over Barkley in 2023. The decision backfired when Jones struggled then landed on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

Thibodeaux’s comments put the focus back on that misstep by the front office. It’s the last thing Schoen needs ahead of a vital offseason of rebuilding.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Adding Unwanted Distraction to Saquon Barkley Saga

It doesn’t take much to connect the dots between Thibodeaux giving his opinion and the inevitable controversy to follow. As Empire Sports Media’s Alex Wilson put it, “Kayvon speaking publicly on podcasts is 100% gonna drag him into the NY media mess — I’m here for it cuz it’s honest and I wanna hear what he has to say but the vultures are circling.”

I'm gonna say this right now, Kayvon speaking publicly on podcasts is 100% gonna drag him into the NY media mess — I'm here for it cuz it's honest and I wanna hear what he has to say but the vultures are circling.

Criticizing the media for seeing the potential negative impact of Thibodeaux’s words is easy. Yet, what Thibodeaux said leaves little room for misinterpretation.

He thinks the Giants should have paid Barkley first and is mad they didn’t. So, by inference, the decision to pay Jones first was a mistake.

Thibodeaux didn’t equivocate. He was as clear as he could be about Barkley deserving a payday. Such strong support of Barkley could lead to dissension in the locker room if Schoen is less than forthcoming with a deal this year.

It’s a potential problem outlined by Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. He noted how “Barkley has no shortage of supporters in the locker room, where his leadership, production as the team’s best offensive playmaker six years running and impact in the community as a two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee carries respect.”

Dunleavy also pointed out how “the Giants have used Barkley’s injury history — three missed games in 2023 — and the league-wide devaluation of running backs as leverage in negotiations.”

If a perception builds Schoen hasn’t done right by Barkley, the Giants could be a disgruntled and divided team headed into a pivotal season.

Joe Schoen, Giants Need Daniel Jones to Prove Worthy of Contract

The 6-11 finish this campaign has put the spotlight firmly on Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. They need to prove 2022’s surprise playoff season was no fluke.

Jones has a key role to play. He must prove worthy of the $40 million annual salary Schoen paid him.

The hefty wage means Jones isn’t going anywhere any time soon. That takes the idea of the Giants selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft off the table.

Instead, Schoen must focus on surrounding Jones with better talent. He needs help most along the offensive line and at wide receiver.

The latter need can be answered by drafting LSU wideout Malik Nabers with the sixth-overall pick. He’s the the right choice, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

Kiper highlighted Nabers’ big-play threat, evidenced by “17 catches of 30-plus yards” in 2023. Nabers also tormented single coverage last season, per PFF College.

Highest Graded WR Against Single Coverage last season: 🐯 Malik Nabers, LSU: 96.2

Jones needs a receiver who can win one-on-one matchups consistently and stretch the field in a hurry. Nabers fits the bill, but the Giants would surely be better off working out a way to get Jones a true No. 1 receiver and still keep Barkley in the fold.

Thibodeaux would approve.