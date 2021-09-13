Washington Signs Ex-Giants Coach’s Son Amid Cam Newton Buzz: Report

Speculation of a Ron Rivera-Cam Newton reunion has run rampant over the past 24 hours since Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury in Washington’s Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The chatter has only gotten louder since the team announced that Fitzpatrick would be placed on injured reserve — stripping Washington of his services for at least the next three games.

Yet, while the door may be open for Newton to find a home in D.C. at some point, Washington is currently moving forward without him.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

QB-Needy Washington Signs Son of Ex-Giants Head Coach

With a short week ahead of them, the team has already named fan-favorite Taylor Heinicke their starting quarterback for Week 2’s Thursday night showdown with the New York Giants.

Speaking of Washington’s vaunted NFC East rivals, the Football Team has decided to add to their quarterback room, not by the signing of a former league MVP, but rather with the addition of Kyle Shurmur — son of former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that Shurmur will initially be added to Washington’s practice squad.

With Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick set to miss extended time with a hip subluxation, WFT has signed Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

An undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2019, the 24-year-old Shurmur has bounced around multiple practice squads over his first three professional seasons, even earning a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. His most recent game action came with the Cincinnati Bengals during this year’s preseason where he amassed 337 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Does Newton to Washington Make Sense?

On the surface? Yes. While Fitzpatrick is theoretically eligible to return to action as early as Week 5, chances are his hip subluxation will keep him sidelined a bit longer. Heinicke flashed in the playoffs a season ago and played admirably in spot duty this past Sunday. However, he’s attempted just 92 regular-season passes over his career.

Newton remains a free agent following his surprise release from New England prior to Week 1. The former No. 1 overall pick has a long-storied relationship with coach Rivera, who led the Panthers to a Super Bowl run together in Newton’s 2015 MVP campaign. However, as Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio pointed out, while the quarterback may have a history with Rivera and fellow coaches on Washington staff, the real question is how did that relationship end during Newton’s not-so-smooth exit from Carolina.

Here’s a key factor to keep in mind. How did things end between Newton and the various former Carolina coaches who are now in Washington. Often, we assume that the parties will be inclined to rekindle a past relationship. Sometimes, the past relationship makes a future one less than ideal.

For now, Washington will proceed with Heinicke under center and Kyle Allen — who at one point was viewed as Newton’s heir apparent in Carolina — as his backup. However, Rivera hasn’t ruled anything out after Thursday night’s outing.

“We have a short week,” Rivera said. “We’ll go through the week, and we’ll go from there.”

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks with the media https://t.co/9A9KULHWlO — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 13, 2021