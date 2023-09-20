Former Cowboys Starter Named Candidate to ‘Usurp’ Giants’ Mark Glowinski

Guard Mark Glowinski isn’t the only member of the New York Giants’ offensive line who’s struggles so far during the 2023 NFL season, but the veteran guard’s shaky performances have been hard to miss.

Glowinski could be replaced by former Dallas Cowboys’ starter La’el Collins, according to Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson. He believes “Collins has the talent to usurp Glowinski in short order.”

Robinson wrote those words after the Giants lost 40-0 at home to the Cowboys in Week 1. He pointed out how “Glowinski and right tackle Evan Neal were especially egregious against Dallas,” before cautioning the Giants aren’t “about to bench Neal, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Glowinski doesn’t have any such security. Especially after the former Indianapolis Colts’ lineman was benched for second-year pro Marcus McKethan against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

Collins, who spent six seasons with the Cowboys before make 15 starts for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, isn’t the only veteran lineman the Giants could add to the ranks. Big Blue “tried out” ex-Giant Justin Pugh on Wednesday, September 20, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

With injuries along the offensive line, the Giants tried out a familiar face: veteran G Justin Pugh. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 20, 2023

A first-round pick by the Giants back in 2013, Pugh is well known to the franchise, but he’s not the same physical force as Collins. The latter is also highly versatile, an invaluable quality for a line still trying to take shape two games into the new season.

Former NFC East Rival Can Help Giants at Multiple Spots

Collins largely played right tackle in Dallas, but he can also shift to either guard spot. He started 11 games at left guard as a rookie in 2015, a spot Glowinski has also struggled to make his own.

As Dan Duggan of The Athletic pointed out, Glowinski was out of sorts on the left side of the interior against the Cardinals. The 31-year-old struggled to communicate with rookie center John Michael Schmitz.

Mark Glowinski isn't accustomed to playing LG, which is the spot that indicates to the C that Jones is ready for the snap when the Giants are doing a silent count. JMS had to tell Glowinski to tell him to give the signal a few times on that drive. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 17, 2023

Collins’ experience at left guard would solve that problem, but his time playing tackle may prove more valuable. He could step in for Andrew Thomas, who has already been ruled out of Week 3’s game with the San Francisco 49ers, due to a “hamstring” injury, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Thomas is the best lineman on the Giants’ roster, but Neal hasn’t been able to reach the same level at right tackle. Signing Collins could let Neal slide over to the left side, where he played some of his best football at Alabama.

With Ben Bredeson also set to miss time with a concussion, according to Raanan, the Giants need a swing backup who can play anywhere along the front. Collins would be more game ready than Pugh.

Ex-Giant Now Little More Than a Backup

While Collins could play his way into a starting role at any one of three positions, Pugh is likely to just warm the bench. The latter played in just five games for the Cards last season, while Collins was an ever present for the Bengals before tearing his knee ligaments against the New England Patriots in Week 16.

Pugh does have one thing in common with Collins, namely the flexibility to play several positions in the trenches. The 33-year-old has taken snaps at right tackle and both guard spots.

Pugh’s one advantage comes from not allowing a sack in 263 of those snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Collins, by contrast, found himself beaten five times.

Glowinski has had his issues in both phases, including allowing three sacks already. One of his worst reps against the Cowboys was highlighted by Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants.

Collins would add some oomph to a ground attack set to lack juice while Pro-Bowl running back Saquon Barkley deals with an ankle injury. The veteran lineman would also give the Giants more options for reshuffling a front still looking suspect in pass protection.