Giants Predicted to Steal Versatile O-Line Draft Gem From Patriots

The New York Giants are officially eliminated from playoff contention in 2023 after the Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

And although there are two games left to play this season, the focus naturally shifts to the future. Whether that means giving younger players more snaps over the final two weeks or looking ahead to 2024 free agency and the draft.

When discussing the latter, one major area of need will be the Giants offensive line — no matter who’s at quarterback next year. A December 26 prediction from Bleacher Report’s NFL staff landed Big Blue a new long-term piece on the blocking unit: New England Patriots free agent Michael Onwenu.

For those not familiar with Onwenu’s track record, he’s been a day-one sleeper for the Pats since being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft. The natural guard started 16 games as a rookie in New England, grading out as an 84.3 overall on Pro Football Focus.

This addition gets better. Since 2020, Onwenu has logged snaps at left guard, right guard and right tackle — making him an extremely versatile asset for any potential suitor. He’s also been durable, with 54 starts and 62 appearances over four seasons in the league, and he just turned 26 on December 10.

According to PFF, Onwenu has excelled as a run blocker since entering the NFL but he’s certainly no slouch in pass protection with only 59 quarterback pressures allowed on his career (nearly 1,900 pass blocking snaps). His game would best be described as clean (10 career penalties) and well-rounded (worst overall regular season grade has been a 70.0 since 2020).

Bleacher Report Explains Michael Onwenu to Giants, Free Agent OL Could Cost ‘Top Dollar’ in 2024

With all of those positives in mind, here is why Bleacher Report predicted Onwenu to the Giants in 2024.

“The Giants’ offensive line has been a major issue this season, and they have several impending free agents at guard this offseason,” the team of writers began.

“Onwenu will be one of the best interior linemen available, as he came in at No. 23 overall on B/R’s NFL free agency big board,” they continued. “The Giants will have some money to spend, as Spotrac estimates them to begin the spring with just under $37 million in cap space, so they can pay top dollar to address one of their biggest needs.”

Bleacher Report also pointed out that Onwenu “could step in for Evan Neal” if needed.

Giants RT Evan Neal Could Have Offseason ‘Procedure’ After IR Designation

Speaking of Neal, his second NFL campaign ended with an IR designation ahead of Week 16.

On Monday, December 26, Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed that the former first-round selection will likely undergo an offseason “procedure” on his ankle (per NorthJersey.com media member Art Stapleton).

Sounds like #NYGiants RT Evan Neal will be headed for a procedure to repair his ankle after the season.

“Brian Daboll said it is something that’ll likely be talked about it at a later date, but my guess is Daboll won’t be talking about it in much detail then, either,” Stapleton added, regarding Neal’s potential surgery and recovery.

With the book officially closed on Neal’s 2023 season, the starting right tackle finished with just seven starts after 13 as a rookie.

In comparison to Onwenu, his 2023 PFF grades and numbers read as follows.

Neal: 39.8 (overall blocking grade), 51.1 (run blocking grade), 38.5 (pass protection grade), two sacks allowed (309 PB snaps), 30 QB pressures allowed (309 PB snaps), 94.4 pass blocking efficiency, five penalties, seven starts.

Onwenu: 70.0 (overall), 72.6 (run blocking), 64.9 (pass protection), two sacks allowed (435 PB snaps), 20 QB pressures allowed (435 PB snaps), 97.4 pass blocking efficiency, four penalties, 13 starts.

Mind you, 2023 has been Onwenu’s worst statistical season of his career in most categories, while Neal’s numbers have been almost identical for 2022 and 2023.

Whether at guard or right tackle, the Patriots blocker would be an extremely helpful signing next spring.