Giants OC Mike Kafka Wants To ‘Get Playmakers The Ball’ Against Miami

The Giants offense has been borderline embarrassing through the first quarter of this season. The team has been outscored 122-46 and 31 of their points came in the Week 2 win against Arizona. Their scoring average of 11.5 points per game is good for dead last in the NFL.

Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka has been without his starting LT Andrew Thomas since his Week 1 injury and has been missing RB Saquon Barkley since Week 2.

In order to get back to respectability, the offense must start making improvements and fast.

Kafka spoke to the media on Thursday and stressed the need to get key players the ball.

“Every week is different” Kafka said. “I think we want to try and get everyone involved in the game plan and the game and get them touches. That’s a high priority, you want to get all your playmakers the ball and so that’s what we do every week and try to really hone in on that and get them schemes and offensive plays that we can do that with.”

It is still unclear if Barkley will be available this week, he has been limited all week in practice, so the struggling offense may still be without their most important weapon.

Standout RB Saquon Barkley at practice on Friday. He was getting his right ankle re-taped earlier at practice. We’ll see how the Giants list him on the injury report. Don’t feel great about it right now. #giants #dolphins pic.twitter.com/mJJ7MYTOyD — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 6, 2023

Wan’Dale Robinson Becoming a Key Contributor

Second year WR Wan’Dale Robinson has only played in eight career games, having missed most of last season and the first two games of this season recovering from an ACL tear.

The speedy receiver out of Kentucky has shown that when healthy he can be a reliable target for Daniel Jones and a key contributor for this offense.

Last season during the Week 11 matchup with Detroit, Robinson was having a career game, totaling 9 receptions for 100 yards on 13 targets, but was injured on the first play of the fourth quarter.

In his first game back this season (Week 3 vs San Francisco) Robinson caught four passes (on five targets) for 21 yards although he only saw the field for just 11 offensive snaps. In week 4 against Seattle, Robinson saw his playing time skyrocket to 48 offensive snaps and he accounted for 5 catches on six targets along with a seven yard run early in the game.

Robinson has been effective in the slot, and with limited time to throw Jones may need to utilize the quick routes that Robinson excels in.

Daniel Jones Confident the Team Will get it Right

Daniel Jones is a weekly guest on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams and this week he was asked point blank about what he wants the Giants fan base know about this season.

“We’re obviously frustrated and we are not happy with how we’ve been playing and the results on the field” Jones said. “We’re working as hard as we possibly can to get it right. We’re confident were gunna get it right and get it back on the right track. We got the guys to do it. We got the players from the talent standpoint we got it. We got the right type of guys from a character standpoint. We believe in one another we believe in what we’re doing here, so we’re gunna get it right and we are working like hell to do it.”

What does Daniel Jones want Giants fans to know? Full interview with @heykayadams is live on YouTube at 11 et. Subscribe now so you don't miss out https://t.co/II1E3ovgZ9 pic.twitter.com/MH1rpNhzwJ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 6, 2023

But some fans are fed up with Jones and need to see action on the field: