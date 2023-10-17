Giants 24-Year-Old Rookie Poached by Panthers: Report

The New York Giants lost a prospect on October 17, as undrafted rookie Alex Cook was poached off of the practice squad by the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina team reporter Darin Gantt announced the news, noting that “the Panthers added some much-needed safety depth [on] Tuesday.”

The 24-year-old UDFA spent the past five years at the University of Washington and was converted from wide receiver to defensive back early on. Since 2019, he’s focused on defense, accumulating 139 total tackles (4.5 for a loss) and one interception over 30 college appearances.

Cook offered an interesting skillset that could potentially develop at the NFL level. He logged 14 total tackles as a Giant during the 2023 preseason, and was voted a team captain by his Washington Huskies teammates in 2022.

Giants Have Open 53-Man Spot & Practice Squad Role Ahead of Week 7

Big Blue waived offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield on October 16, and the big man could certainly rejoin the practice squad in place of Cook. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan even called it “likely” that he re-signs.

Having said that, there are currently several other shortlist practice squad candidates being that the Giants hosted seven workouts on Monday of Week 7.

And if veteran offensive lineman Justin Pugh signs to the active roster as some expect, that would free up a second practice squad job that needs filling.

New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard noted that “Pugh and the Giants talked transparently entering this [practice squad agreement].” The initial test was proving he was healthy, which he did in spades against the Buffalo Bills.

“This is simply phase 2 of what he [and] the Giants already discussed,” Leonard clarified, hinting that a signing could be on the way.

Of course, the G-Men could also sign another quarterback if they feel Daniel Jones might miss more time. Veteran Matt Barkley and 2021 fourth-round talent Ian Book were among the tryouts on October 16, although the following morning on the 17th, Raanan reported that neither is “expected to sign” at this time.

Giants QB Daniel Jones ‘Still Dealing With’ Symptoms From Neck Injury

During another interview with Kay Adams and the Up & Adams Show on October 17, Jones talked about why he was downgraded to “out” in Week 6.

“Obviously, still dealing with some of those symptoms from it,” the QB stated, noting that he won’t get into the specifics of what’s bothering him.

“I’m trying hard to get back,” Jones added. “Still dealing with a little bit but trying to do everything I can to heal up and prove to the doctors and trainers that I’m ready to go.”

Tyrod Taylor played in Jones’ place and came one yard away from leading an upset victory over the Bills. Mistakes were made by the backup signal-caller but overall, it was an inspired performance considering the Giants’ odds going in.

Despite that, head coach Brian Daboll already shut down the idea of a quarterback competition on October 16, confirming that Jones will be the starter once he’s healthy enough to play.

As for sitting out in Week 6, Jones voiced that “it’s tough not playing.”

“You want to be out there, with the team, with the guys, and help win,” he went on. “I thought we played well, played hard, just came up a little short there at the end. It was a tough way to finish. I thought we played well, I thought Tyrod certainly played well, too.”