Giants Activate Draft Pick Ahead of Week 10, Elevate 2

The New York Giants finalized their Week 10 roster moves on November 11 and the silver lining is that 2021 second rounder Azeez Ojulari was activated ahead of the rematch with the Dallas Cowboys.

Even if this Giants season continues to go sideways, Big Blue will want to evaluate and develop recent draft picks like Ojulari. At the very least, the 23-year-old’s return allows NYG to do that.

Ojulari has not suited up since Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. He’s only played in three games this year, including Week 1 versus the Cowboys.

Giants Elevate K Randy Bullock & TE Tyree Jackson vs. Cowboys

Ojulari’s activation filled out the 53-man roster, but the Giants still had two practice squad elevations available in Week 10, and they chose to utilize both of them.

ROSTER MOVES (11/11) Activated, from Reserve:

OLB Azeez Ojulari

K Randy Bullock

TE Tyree Jackson

With those moves, they elevated veteran kicker Randy Bullock for the second straight week and they promoted a third tight end in Tyree Jackson.

Bullock did not attempt a field goal in Week 9, as the Giants went for a two-point conversion after their lone touchdown of the day. The 33-year-old did take care of two kickoffs, but it was a light debut overall.

With Cade York on the active roster, some have wondered what the plan is at kicker going forward. Head coach Brian Daboll did speak on the situation on November 6, noting that the organization feels York “has some potential.”

Keep in mind that the 22-year-old out of LSU was a fourth-round selection in 2022, and one of the top kicking prospects in the nation. It’s quite possible that the Giants believe they were able to steal an extra draft pick by claiming York during a lost season.

If he’s able to overcome his early struggles in the league — as many young kickers do — York could become another building block for the future. If not, all NYG wasted was a roster spot on a 2-7 team.

Right now, keeping York around is worth it, even if Daboll is more comfortable with Bullock as he develops.

As for Jackson, the 6-foot-7 TE will join Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager. He has 14 games of NFL experience with the Philadelphia Eagles, splitting his snaps pretty evenly between offense and special teams.

Giants Do Not Place RT Evan Neal on IR Despite Week 10 Absence

Giants starting right tackle Evan Neal will not play against the Cowboys in Week 10. He will avoid the injured reserve, however — for now.

Earlier in the day on November 11, NYG insider Art Stapleton voiced that there was a “chance Neal lands on IR” ahead of Week 10. That would have happened during the final roster moves, but it didn’t.

#NYGiants have downgraded OL Mark Glowinski to OUT for personal reasons ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys. RT Evan Neal (ankle), CB Adoree' Jackson (concussion) and RB Deon Jackson are also not traveling with the team to Dallas. Chance Neal lands on IR. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 11, 2023

In the same post, Stapleton relayed that veteran offensive lineman Mark Glowinski was downgraded to “out” — for personal reasons — along with Neal (ankle), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) and running back Deon Jackson. Those four did not travel with the team to Dallas according to Stapleton.

Although Neal has often been hard to watch to start his NFL career, a stint on the injured reserve wouldn’t have done anyone any good.

Like Ojulari, the Giants need to see Neal on the field throughout the remainder of the 2023 campaign. Hopefully, he develops as Andrew Thomas eventually did.

If not, at least management is able to evaluate that through live reps.

No one will see Neal in Dallas, but his current week-to-week status hints that he could return before the bye. That, in itself, would be beneficial.