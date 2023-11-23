Giants Pull the Plug on ‘Strange Saga,’ Provide Rookie RB Update

The New York Giants made two announcements on November 22, beginning with the decision to waive kicker Cade York off of the active roster.

With veteran Randy Bullock officially out of practice squad elevations, Big Blue was forced to either roll with York or pull the plug on the kicker experiment. In the end, they chose the latter, cutting the 22-year-old prospect that has been a major NFL bust so far.

“This has been such a strange saga,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan commented after York’s release. Adding that “by waiting until [Wednesday] to waive him, he still got full active roster pay for this week” — a show of good faith, perhaps.

NYG insider Art Stapleton also noted that “my guess would be they will sign Randy Bullock to the active roster & York to the practice squad provided he clears waivers,” but no follow-up moves have been made at this time (Nov. 23).

Of course, another NFL franchise could try their luck with York as the Giants did. The former fourth-round selection of the Cleveland Browns has already played for three different organizations since April of 2022.

Giants Designate RB Eric Gray to Return to Practice

In other news, the Giants announced that rookie running back Eric Gray would be returning to practice on November 22.

“NY Giants opened the 21-day window for rookie RB Eric Gray to return from injured reserve today,” Stapleton confirmed on X.

The 2023 fifth rounder has been sidelined the past four games with a calf injury that he suffered in Week 7. He’s eligible to return as soon as this weekend, assuming he’s ready to go.

If not, this designation allows 21 days for Gray to be activated, as Stapleton alluded.

Gray was one of the primary returners this season, when healthy. The Oklahoma product struggled early on, with averages of 4.0 yards per punt and 14.5 yards per kickoff.

He was given 13 carries for 27 rushing yards (also 2.1 yards per attempt), with only one reception for one yard.

It’d be nice if the Giants can get more out of the rookie during the final stretch of the games. Like every youngster on this roster, the coaching staff will be evaluating him going forward.

Randy Bullock Appears to Win Giants’ Kicker Job After Graham Gano Injury

With Graham Gano out for the year, there was an opening at kicker. For a moment, it looked as if the Giants might fill that role with a developmental prospect in York — but that plan never materialized.

Instead, the 33-year-old Bullock appears to have won the job for the remainder of the season.

The vet has done everything he’s been asked to so far, going eight-for-eight on kicks (two field goals, six extra points). His kickoffs have yielded a touchback percentage of 75% too, which is tied for the best average of his career.

That’s the type of consistency head coach Brian Daboll was hoping for out of the position all year, although they sacrificed some upside by letting York go.

Having said that, this could still be Gano’s role in 2024 if the special teams captain is healthy. That was not the case in 2023.

The long-time NFL kicker will be 37 next April. He has not voiced any thoughts of retirement so far, but the Giants appear to be keeping their options open as they head into a fresh start next spring.