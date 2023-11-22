Giants Legend Carl Banks Explains ‘Save That S*** for Thanksgiving’ Comment

After the New York Giants victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 11, rookie cornerback Deonte Banks took it upon himself to call out the rival franchise on social media.

Unsurprisingly, the unexpected rant went viral, catching the attention of NYG legend Carl Banks among others. “Love the 1 you with!” Carl Banks advised Deonte on November 20. “#BeGiant Save that Sh%t for Thanksgiving dinner, with the fam, not the social media.”

Love the 1 you with! #BeGiant Save that Sh%t for Thanksgiving dinner, with the fam, not the social media. https://t.co/1U5TCWe5jQ — Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII) November 20, 2023

Not long after, Carl Banks’ thoughts on the situation went viral too, but the overall response was mixed.

Some Giants fans appeared to agree with the ex-NFL star. After all, his post had over 1,000 likes. Others disagreed in quoted posts or the comment section — leading to an explanation from Carl Banks.

Carl Banks Provides ‘Context’ After Deonte Banks Critique

Carl Banks followed up on this story while speaking with fellow NYG radio voice Bob Papa on Bleav Network’s “Bleav In Giants.”

“Deonte Banks: Here is some context,” Carl Banks preluded over the video. “It ain’t a generational thing. Love everything about you yuggin. Use Discretion cause the Social Media ain’t the place for this.”

Deonte Banks: Here is some context. It ain't a generational thing. Love everything about you yuggin. Use Discretion cause the Social Media ain't the place for this. @BleavNetwork #tellafriendtotellafriend pic.twitter.com/MM6adirMpc — Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII) November 21, 2023

“I have no problem with this kid’s swagger and his confidence,” Carl Banks voiced in the video clip. “The issue I had — and I have — is certain things are not for the internet.”

“I’m suggesting, talk your crap on the field to the guy you’re talking about or in your locker room with your people or with your family,” he went on. “But when you start to live stream this stuff, it’s not for everybody. And at the end of the day, you’re one player, and if they need to come after you don’t say bring it on because this league will be able to do some things to come at you.”

Carl Banks made sure to add that he thinks Deonte Banks is a “hell of a player,” but stressed that future discretion is best in moments like these. He also noted that live streaming in a locker room can be dangerous for teammates who are unaware that they are being recorded.

“Be who you are. The confidence you have, I love it,” Carl Banks concluded. “I’m glad you’re pissed at Washington… just understand there’s a place for that type of venting — that’s in your team meetings, your locker room or on the field.”

Giants Fans Respond to Carl Banks-Deonte Banks Drama

Several Big Blue supporters seemed to really appreciate the lesson that Carl Banks was attempting to teach.

“I’m with you 100% Carl,” one fan commented. “I posted something similar after the game and everyone called me soft for that. I am all for confidence and playing with a chip on your shoulder. But everything ain’t for everyone. Especially in the midst of a terrible season.”

“In a way, I feel like he wants to play for the redskins and he’s upset about that,” another NYG fan agreed. “I’m glad he’s a Giants and I didn’t need to see that stuff either. I do love his swagger 💯 but he did give up 2 scores I believe. I might be wrong about that and I’m sorry if so.”

On the flip side, other fans really liked what Deonte Banks had to say after the game.

“Love you Carl but idk about this one man,” one naysayer wrote, “he stood on his business locked down receivers he was assigned too and Terry [McLaurin] didn’t have a catch [against him] not one thats pretty impressive 🤷🏽‍♂️and [Emmanuel] Forbes has looked worse than Banks respectfully.”

Another said: “More trash talk, not less. Enough of this geezer talk.” And a third asked if Giants president and CEO John Mara took over Carl Banks’ social media account, “again.”

Of course, there were also some that were in the middle.

A good example of that was a fan who voiced: “Mr. Banks I love you since I was like 8 years old . And have passed my love of you to my own kids. I think [Deonte] banks was just in the heat of the moment. Does he need to step and think about posting to social media? Yes! But I kinda like the chip on the shoulder attitude.”