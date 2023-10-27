Giants Post Viral Response After WFAN Show Hangs Up on Carl Banks

New York City is juiced up over the Jets–Giants matchup and iconic sports radio station WFAN has been at the heart of the friendly rivalry all week. Recently, NYG legend Carl Banks was even dragged into the fray.

Banks does a weekly interview with WFAN’s midday show, BT & Sal, hosted by Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata. On October 25, that guest spot got a little heated as Banks disagreed with both host’s criticism of Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

“This unhealthy obsession for finding what is wrong with Kayvon Thibodeaux is bordering weird,” Banks stated at one point in the disagreement, citing “seven or eight” quarterback pressures against the Washington Commanders.

“You don’t have to like him. You don’t even have to like his body. But tell me you watched the game before you say he just stands there and you don’t like his body,” the ex-NFL star continued later. “He had a monster game [in Week 7]. What are we talking about?”

Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata kick Carl Banks off of WFAN Sports Radio about Kayvon’s latest performance pic.twitter.com/pyqGIijwNk — Ashton Anthony (@ashtongriffith_) October 25, 2023

As the argument went on, Banks kept using the word “unhealthy” to describe Tierney and Licata’s critiques. That appeared to frustrate the duo, who believed they should be allowed to give their “opinion” on their show.

In the end, Licata told his producer to hang up on Banks as the two talked over each other.

Giants Take Subtle Jab at WFAN With ‘Carl From Flint’ Post

Big Blue fans, you’ll be happy to know that the organization decided to stand up for one of their own — as Banks did for Thibodeaux.

The viral jab was subtle, but easy to comprehend.

“ON THE [PHONE] LINE,” it read, “CARL FROM FLINT.” Included was a photo of Banks from his playing days along with his career accolades.

“2-time Super Bowl Champion, 1980’s All-Decade Team, First Team All-Pro, Giants Ring of Honor,” the post informed.

The message: Don’t question the football knowledge of a man with this resume.

To be fair, Tierney and Licata didn’t necessarily do that. They voiced their opinions on Thibodeaux and — after dropping the call — challenged Banks to “educate” them on why they were wrong.

“I’m not watching the All-22 film of what Thibodeaux’s doing,” Licata concluded. “I don’t understand the defensive schemes. Carl does. The Giants do. Explain to us, and then let us see the impact that Kayvon Thibodeaux is having.”

Throughout Licata’s point, he referenced Micah Parson’s immediate rise to stardom as a first-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys — a level Thibodeaux has yet to achieve despite enjoying a solid start to the season with 5.5 sacks and five tackles for a loss.

Brandon Tierney Clears the Air for WFAN After Kayvon Thibodeaux Debate With Carl Banks

There were several public statements after this on-air disagreement.

First Banks posted the following: “PSA: Everyone is entitled to their opinions. However, if that person admits that they do not have *knowledge* of how something is supposed to work.. Treat that opinion as such.. *an opinion*… It’s not Fact. If they disengage, it’s not about *you*. It’s about the FACTS. #respect”

He also responded to several fans on both sides of the debate and reacted with “😭😭🤐” emojis in the comments of the Giants’ “Carl From Flint” post.

Tierney also spoke up for his show, stating: “I truly like @CarlBanksGIII. Have known him for years and I am [a] FAN of the man and the player. He forgot more football than my entire family tree put together. But lecturing us on how to do a show is where today’s disconnect started. Got off the rails. Just being honest.”

Pertaining to this debate topic, we see things differently. Got heated. All good. I genuinely enjoy having him on every week and look forward to next week. And I mean that. Never here to do good people dirty. But we will always defend our show and what we do. #RESPECT — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) October 25, 2023

The WFAN host added: “Pertaining to this debate topic, we see things differently. Got heated. All good. I genuinely enjoy having him on every week and look forward to next week. And I mean that. Never here to do good people dirty. But we will always defend our show and what we do. #RESPECT”

WFAN also shared the clip from their account, and VP of Programming Spike Eskin replied to the Giants response with a GIF of Clint Eastwood tipping his cowboy hat.

Licata has not posted about the matter on social media as of October 27. Banks is expected to join the show again next Wednesday, November 1.