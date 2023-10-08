Giants’ Brian Daboll Shares 3-Word Message From Daniel Jones After Injury

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones took another beating in Week 5 as the Miami Dolphins defense teed off on a makeshift NYG offensive line for seven sacks and eight tackles for a loss according to ESPN.

In the end, it resulted in Jones leaving the game with a “neck” injury that occurred on an Andrew Van Ginkel sack. The Giants QB was ruled out not long after, but he did have a somewhat positive message for head coach Brian Daboll after the loss.

“I’ll be okay,” Daboll relayed via Jones at the podium. The optimism from the NYG signal-caller is certainly no guarantee that he’ll be right back out there next week, but it is at least a sign that his injury could be less serious than it looked initially.

The Giants offense sputtered again on October 8, falling 31-16 despite a defensive touchdown. Jones left the outing with 119 passing yards on 20 attempts (14 completions) with six sacks and 24 rushing yards. The effort yielded an 85.2 passer rating.

Giants QB Daniel Jones Speaks After Leaving Dolphins Game With Injury

Jones was also healthy enough to speak with the media after the game. New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard posted the following on X, live from the Q&A.

“Daniel Jones admits his neck soreness and pain feels ‘similar’ to what he had in 2021,” Leonard wrote. “He had an X-ray tonight, awaiting results, and will get a scan tomorrow.”

Daniel Jones admits his neck soreness and pain feels “similar” to what he had in 2021. He had an X-ray tonight, awaiting results, and will get a scan tomorrow. Not encouraging. #Giants pic.twitter.com/gl4FCELwVR — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 8, 2023

Leonard added his opinion that this update from Jones is “not encouraging.”

Having said that, one could argue that it is encouraging that the QB was even available to chat with reporters. That’s typically no guarantee after an injury.

Here was the exact quote from Jones on how similar this ailment feels to 2021 (per Leonard): “Yeah, I mean, it’s tough to say for sure. Certainly dealt with a similar issue. So, I’ll meet with the doctors and trainers and go from there… I think they’re all different, so I don’t know exactly what it is yet. So, I’ll know more tomorrow.”

Jones ended up missing the final six starts of the 2021 campaign with a neck injury. The quarterback also revealed that he had a “non-football-related procedure” done on his neck the following offseason according to ESPN beat reporter Jordan Raanan.

The “disc injury” didn’t appear to impact Jones in 2022 but could factor again now depending on the results of his X-rays and tests.

Giants Injury Updates From Brian Daboll After Week 5

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan also noted a few other injury updates from the NYG locker room after the game.

“Daboll said [quarterback] Tyrod Taylor just had the wind knocked out of him,” a positive development for Big Blue.

“[Outside linebacker] Azeez Ojulari said he felt like his ankle got caught in the grass late in the first half and twisted out and he felt ‘a little pop,’” Duggan went on, per Ojulari. “He said it’s probably a sprain, but he hasn’t had an MRI yet. He tried to play at the start of the second half, but said he didn’t have stability to plant. On suffering another injury, he said, ‘I don’t know what to say. It hurts.’”

Finally, Duggan relayed that “[cornerback] Deonte Banks said his ankle got rolled up on the second to last play. When asked if it’s OK, he said, ‘Hopefully.’ He didn’t seem overly concerned.”