Giants Insider Shares Detailed Injury Update on Darren Waller: Report

It’s been a while since the New York Giants fanbase has seen or heard from tight end Darren Waller, but there was finally an injury update on the star playmaker in Week 14.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan shared the news on X, stating: “[Waller is] ‘making progress’ with the hamstring injury that has him on IR. Giants left open the possibility his 21-day window would be opened this week, but it seems more likely to not happen than anything. Next week seems to be the realistic goal for Waller.”

Raanan did add that “of course, given his history with hamstring problems, it will be imperative he makes it through a full week of practice and is 100%. Any setback would likely end his season at 36 catches for 384 yards and 1 TD.”

Having said that, the NYG insider’s “bottom line” was that “Waller can be back next week vs. [the New Orleans] Saints.”

Later, on December 6, New York Post reporter Paul Schwartz confirmed Raanan’s injury update, relaying that Waller told the media that he has his sights set on a Week 15 return.

Giants Have Interesting Decision to Make on Darren Waller in 2024

The Giants took a gamble when they spent a portion of the draft capital acquired in the Kadarius Toney trade to make a deal for Waller. The offense needed playmakers, after all, and the former Las Vegas Raiders tight end was supposed to help remedy that area of concern.

It wasn’t a bad attempt by Big Blue, but that doesn’t change the fact that year one was disastrous for Waller. The veteran’s cap hit was reasonable in 2023 according to Over the Cap (approximately $4.5 million), but that number spikes to nearly $14.5 million in 2024 and increases gradually from there.

384 receiving yards and one touchdown is not worth that type of cap charge.

Daniel Bellinger’s consistency also begs the question of whether or not the Giants can simply roll with the former draft pick as the starter next year, while also selecting a new pass-catching TE to develop behind him in April.

Over the Cap cites minor dead cap charges of $2.45 million and change over each of the next three seasons if the Giants were to trade or release Waller after June 1. So, depending on the direction the franchise decides to go in 2024, it’s worth considering if the injury-prone 31-year-old is a serious part of the future.

Giants ‘Hopeful’ for Dexter Lawrence Return, Evan Neal Unlikely to Play vs. Packers

There was also an injury update on Giants star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) ahead of the matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that he was “hopeful” that Lawrence would be able to return to practice later this week with the Monday night game allowing some extra time. Right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) is less likely to return according to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

“No such hope expressed on Neal,” Duggan voiced on X, “so looks like he’ll miss a fourth straight game, and his sixth in seven games.”

At Wednesday’s practice, New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard noted that Neal was “working on the side” while Lawrence was “doing some light work on his own in the back under the goal posts.”

QB Matt Barkley is back on the Giants’ practice squad and was at practice today. Evan Neal was working on the side. Dexter Lawrence doing some light work on his own in the back under the goal posts. So technically on the field, though not practicing https://t.co/44ebzJPXPF pic.twitter.com/3Dkr1CH3ko — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 6, 2023

“Gradually getting better every day,” Lawrence told Leonard about his injury on December 5. “Did some work on the field today, felt good.”

The Daily News beat writer also pointed out that veteran quarterback Matt Barkley was back in attendance on December 6 despite being released — a sign that the Giants will be re-signing him to the practice squad as expected.