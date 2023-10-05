NYC Host Eviscerates Giants’ Evan Neal in Viral Rant

New York Giants supporters were furious after right tackle Evan Neal ripped “fair-weather” fans and boobirds following the Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks — and NYC ESPN radio co-host Don La Greca embodied most of the base during a viral response on The Michael Kay Show on October 4. uSTADIUM shared the footage on X (formerly Twitter).

Wild rant by @DonLagreca on @ENeal73’s comments 🗣️🔥 Don says Evan should shut up because fans pay his salary, the #Giants should actually cut him and he’s a “piece of a garbage.” 😳 (🎥 @ESPNRadio) pic.twitter.com/mZ1w33jh63 — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) October 4, 2023

After reading Neal’s comments for listeners, La Greca seemingly became incensed following the “flip hot dogs and hamburgers” remark. “Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?” The veteran broadcaster began incredulously. “I’d cut his ass! I would!”

“How dare you? How dare you?!” La Greca went on as co-host Peter Rosenberg just watched in silence. “These people pay your salary! They pay an obnoxious amount of money to park! An obnoxious amount of money for PSLs! — To sit there and watch this pap and you call them hamburger flippers? What, you’re so much better?! I’d rather have a guy that’s flipping hamburgers block than your piece of garbage ass! Who the hell are you to talk to fans like that? You piece of garbage!”

“I hate when players do that,” he continued after taking a second. “You’re not above us. What, because you happen to play a sport? You think that you’re better than me? You’re better than the people that pay your salary? These Giants fans were here before you and they’ll be here after your sorry ass is cut. What a piece of human trash.”

Finally, La Greca concluded that “I don’t want to hear some apology” from Neal, stating that if it were up to him, the former first-round selection would be “done” in New York. “I would cut his fat ass!” The radio host screamed.

Giants’ Evan Neal Quickly Apologizes for Bashing Booing Fans on Social Media

Well, whether La Greca wants one or not, Neal did quickly apologize on X about five and a half hours after the original article with his direct quotes was posted by NJ Advance Media’s Darryl Slater.

“I am wrong for lashing out at the fans who are just as passionate and frustrated as I am,” Neal voiced on Wednesday night. “I let my frustrations in my play [plus] desire to win get the best of me. I had no right to make light of anyone’s job and I deeply regret the things I said.”

Neal added: “We are working day in and day out to grow as a team and this was an unnecessary distraction. I apologize.”

Evan Neal’s Initial Comments Towards ‘Sheep’ Giants Fans

Neal told Slater and NJ Advance Media that he raised his arms in a gesture to fans during the blowout defeat on Monday Night Football. “They were booing us, so I said, ‘Boo louder!’” He explained.

Continuing: “Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep?… The person that’s commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?”

Later, Slater relayed why Neal felt this way about booing fans.

“That just further shows that people are fair-weather,” he voiced. “A lot of fans are bandwagoners. I mean, I get it: They want to see us perform well. And I respect all of that. But no one wants us to perform well more than we do. And how can you say you’re really a fan when we’re out there battling our asses off — and the game wasn’t going well — but the best you can do is boo your home team? So how much of a fan are you, really?”

The struggling second-year offensive tackle eventually acknowledged that it’s “human” to let fans get under your skin, while adding that “most critics really don’t understand the game of football to the level that we understand it in this building.”

It’s fair to note that Neal did not experience many losing seasons or booing fans at a university like Alabama. The Crimson Tide were a combined 37-4 during his three-year tenure, with an undefeated record and a CFB National Championship over Ohio State in 2020.