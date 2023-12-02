Giants Fan Favorite Mulling Retirement in 2024, With a Catch

Veteran offensive lineman Justin Pugh captured the hearts of the New York Giants fanbase after he returned to start for the team that drafted him, “straight off the couch.”

Not only did Pugh stay healthy during a time where the Giants were short on blockers, but he also performed, switching from offensive guard to tackle during his first outing back. Having said that, everyone appears well aware that the former 2013 first rounder isn’t a long-term solution at age 33 — including Pugh.

“For the past few years, I’ve thought this was going to be it and here I am playing in year 11,” Pugh noted on the Talkin’ Giants podcast on December 1, explaining what it would take for him to delay a retirement in 2024.

“If it works out and I’m back [with the Giants], I’d love to be back,” he voiced, adding: “I’m not going anywhere but New York.”

Pugh went on, making it clear that he’ll either re-sign with Big Blue or retire next spring.

“The goal was to end my career with the New York Giants,” he concluded. “That’s another reason why I came back — to finish what I started.”

Justin Pugh Says ‘There’s Something Special’ About Being a Giant

It didn’t take long for Pugh to step into a leadership role again in 2023. That’s because he understands what it means to wear the NYG logo.

“There’s something special about being a New York Giant,” the O-lineman told Talkin’ Giants. “I always wanted to be a New York Giant for life. Obviously, that wasn’t in the cards. But I am able to kind of right that wrong in my career — personally right that wrong, for myself. So that’s kind of how I feel this ending for me.”

Considering Big Blue’s lack of depth on the offensive line, it might make sense to re-sign Pugh next spring. That all depends on the direction the organization decides to go, however.

This blocking unit might need an overhaul in 2024, but that probably won’t happen given that major draft investments like Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz and Evan Neal look to be locked into three of the five starting roles. Instead, general manager Joe Schoen will most likely target a couple of stabilizers that NYG can plug in between the three youngsters.

Pugh has been that sort of guy in 2023, but can the Giants rely on him to do so again at age 34? At the very least, a veteran backup role could work well for both parties.

Justin Pugh Reveals Giants QB Tommy DeVito Is Completely Authentic

The Talkin’ Giants podcast also asked Pugh about quarterback Tommy DeVito and the Italian American portion of the fanbase that he has embodied.

“No, he is [exactly as he appears],” the veteran stated with a laugh. “I wish — I don’t wish that he was faking [the persona] — but there is no way this kid could fake how he is. It’s unbelievable.”

“His personality shines through,” Pugh continued later. “He doesn’t take himself too serious, he puts in the work, he is exactly what everyone thinks he is. He is the quintessential North Jersey Italian and it’s been unbelievable to see this rise.”

It remains to be seen whether or not DeVito will start another game in 2024 with Tyrod Taylor potentially returning after the bye.

Most fans have been pretty outspoken that they’d like the undrafted rookie to get the call in Week 14 — riding a two-game winning streak — but head coach Brian Daboll has yet to reveal who will start if both QBs are healthy and ready to go. We should find out more on this decision when the team returns next week.