NFL Hits 3 Giants With Hefty Fines Including Leonard Williams: Report

The NFL revealed Week 3 fines on September 30 and New York Giants players suffered multiple forfeitures. ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan relayed, noting two five-figure fines and one four-figure one.

Fines from #Giants at #49ers last week: — A’Shawn Robinson and Trent Williams $11,473 for unnecessary roughness after their little scuffle — Leonard Williams $16,391 for his hit on a quarterback — Jihad Ward $8,139 for unnecessary roughness — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 30, 2023

Leonard Williams: $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback.

A’Shawn Robinson: $11,473 for unnecessary roughness.

Jihad Ward: $8,139 for unnecessary roughness.

In total, that’s over $36,000 in fines — which is quite a hefty amount for one outing. San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams was also fined the same amount as Robinson ($11,473) for unnecessary roughness during the same “scuffle.”

Giants Need Bounce Back Performance From Defense vs. Seahawks

There’s no sugarcoating it, Week 4 is a pivotal game for Big Blue and what better stage than Monday Night Football? While there will certainly be pressure for Daniel Jones and this offense, the Giants could use a bounce back performance from the defense with Andrew Thomas and Saquon Barkley sidelined.

Lance Medow of Giants.com agreed during the team site’s Week 4 preview, voicing: “After the first three games of the season, there are several areas that need to improve. But if there’s one facet to focus on, it’s the defense, which has struggled with missed tackles and allowing a high volume of chunk plays while recording just two sacks and no takeaways.”

“It goes without saying, the Giants needs to score more as they’re only averaging 14 points per contest and, keep in mind, 31 of their 43 total points on the season came in the final two quarters of the [Arizona] Cardinals game,” he went on. “One way to help that cause is the defense providing a lift through either field position or a game-changing play. That’s what’s been missing in the early stages of the season.”

The G-Men have allowed 25-plus points in each game this season.

Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Could Be X-Factor vs. Giants

Seattle is getting one major reinforcement back in Week 4 — former first-round talent and defensive playmaker Jamal Adams. Seahawks.com’s John Boyle highlighted the safety’s return as his number one storyline to watch on MNF.

“One of the big stories on Monday night will be the return of safety Jamal Adams, who has not played since tearing his quadriceps tendon in last year’s season opener,” Boyle began. “And while Adams’ return is a great story on a personal level given the severity of the injury and all it took to get back, it’s also a big positive for the Seahawks defense.”

Boyle continued on, explaining that Adams’ presence allows Seattle to utilize a three-safety look that is part of their identity — and this alignment will also include former Giants draft pick Julian Love.

“You hope you have a little bit of an idea when you go back when he did play and [look at] the three-safety [tape], but you never really know,” NYG head coach Brian Daboll stated about Adams on September 30. “[So], you adjust on the sideline if you need to do something a little bit different, but he’s a heck of a player.”

The Seahawks are simultaneously getting healthier at cornerback, according to Boyle.

“Adding the excitement for the defense is that this game should be the first time the Seahawks will have cornerbacks Riq Woolen, a Pro-Bowler as a rookie, and Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 pick in this year’s draft, playing together for an extended period of time,” the team reporter wrote. “Witherspoon missed Seattle’s opener due to a hamstring that limited him in camp and the preseason, then when he made his debut in Week 2, Woolen left that game early with a chest injury that also kept him out of last week’s win.”

Without Barkley, this matchup should be another huge test for Jones as he tries to prove himself as a top-10 NFL quarterback that can elevate his franchise back into playoff contention.