Leonard Williams Bids Giants Farewell in Heartfelt Post

After being traded to the Seattle Seahawks on the eve of the 2023 NFL trade deadline, former New York Giants defensive team leader Leonard Williams said one final goodbye to the NYG organization and the fanbase on Instagram.

“It’s been an honor to be a part of the Giants organization and everything it stands for,” Williams began, adding: “This place will always have a special place in my heart.”

“Thank you to all the coaches, staff, teammates and fans that have supported me through my career here,” he went on. “NY it’s been real.”

Finally, Williams concluded by saying that “now it’s time to continue my career back in the west coast. Seattle here we come ! GO HAWKS!!!” The former first-round talent played college ball in California at USC.

The Giants organization also thanked Williams on X, writing both thank you “Big Cat 🦁” and “Leo” in the post.

Thank you Big Cat 🦁 pic.twitter.com/cPDQDF0Exi — New York Giants (@Giants) October 30, 2023

Giants Pay for Draft Capital in Leonard Williams Trade

In case you missed it, the Giants were able to secure a 2024 second-round selection and a 2025 fifth in the deal for Williams. They did this by paying the majority of the veteran’s 2023 salary, which owed $10 million at the time of the trade.

“I’m told [the] Seahawks will be paying Leonard Williams [the] vet minimum prorated over final 9 games, per sources,” NorthJersey.com NYG media member Art Stapleton noted on October 30. “[The] NY Giants are responsible for the rest, and they are reworking the contract to pay that out as a signing bonus, presumably to use 2024 void year to defer number for this year.”

Later, CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson provided the exact “details on [the] money.”

She relayed: “The Giants are taking on the prorated portion of Leonard Williams’ salary left to be earned ($10M)… ‘down to the minimum (base salary=$1.165M),’ per source —which should range between $8.8M-$9.35M depending on if the agreement accounts for the Seahawks’ prorated portion of that ‘minimum’, or the ‘minimum’ at a whole.”

Either way, Big Blue is agreeing to pay for better draft compensation — which adds to general manager Joe Schoen’s treasure trove in 2024 and beyond.

And if the new Giants front office is going to rebuild this roster over the next couple of years, they’ll have to start hitting on more of their draft picks.

Giants Get Positive News at QB Position

Monday brought positive news for the G-Men. First, Daniel Jones was cleared for contact to start the morning.

Then, later in the afternoon, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was released from the hospital.

“Giants’ QB Tyrod Taylor was discharged from the hospital today after being taken there Sunday for precautionary reasons due to a rib injury, per source,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported.

He added that “Taylor is considered week to week” as of now.

The Giants quarterback position has been a disaster all year. From Jones’ early turnovers to the injury issues and the Tommy DeVito situation in Week 8.

Some stability would be nice, and perhaps Jones can provide that.

Even with key pieces like Williams saying goodbye to the Giants organization, this team won’t go down without a fight under head coach Brian Daboll.

Their next matchup comes against the 3-5 Las Vegas Raiders on November 5. According to Heavy Sports’ projections powered by Quarter4, Big Blue enters Week 9 with a 47% chance of winning and a +1.5 spread.

A victory would boost the Giants to 3-6 on the season, while a defeat would drop them to 2-7.