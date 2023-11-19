Giants News: NFL Fines Cowboys Lineman After Week 10 Ejection

The NFL announced Week 10 fines on November 18, and there was one financial penalty from the New York Giants matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero relayed the news on X, stating: “The NFL fined Cowboys [defensive lineman] Neville Gallimore $9,754 for unnecessary roughness for this sequence last week against the Giants.” He included a video, noting that Gallimore was also ejected from the game.

The NFL fined #Cowboys Neville Gallimore $9,754 for unnecessary roughness for this sequence last week against the #Giants. Gallimore was ejected. pic.twitter.com/eloF1AuZiX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 18, 2023

In case you missed it, Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh shoved Gallimore after he took out the legs of quarterback Tommy DeVito from behind. It’s unclear if the contact with the QB was intentional, but Gallimore’s response certainly was.

The Cowboys veteran kicks Pugh directly in the crotch area with the spikes of his cleat — and he did so with an NFL official nearby.

While it’s nice to see Gallimore reprimanded for his actions, it doesn’t change the result. Dallas blew out NYG for the second time this year, making it six straight wins for the Cowboys head-to-head. Dallas has also taken 13 out of the last 14 versus the G-Men.

Giants Elevate K Randy Bullock & TE Tyree Jackson for Second Straight Week

Last week, the Giants spent their two practice squad elevations on veteran kicker Randy Bullock and tight end Tyree Jackson. They’ll do the same in Week 11 according to team reporter Dan Salomone.

ROSTER MOVES 11/18 Activated from Practice Squad:

▪️ K Randy Bullock

▪️ TE Tyree Jackson pic.twitter.com/KuHDR7kF31 — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 18, 2023

This is also the final time that Big Blue is allowed to elevate Bullock this season. If they’d like to continue utilizing the veteran’s leg, they’ll have to sign him to the active roster next week.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan detailed a few kicker scenarios that could occur sometime after the Week 11 matchup with the Washington Commanders:

1. Sign Bullock to the active roster, cut [Cade] York.

2. Sign Bullock to the active roster, keep York.

3. Don’t sign Bullock to the active roster, make York the kicker going forward.

Bullock did not attempt a kick during his first NYG appearance, but he converted all three of his opportunities against the Cowboys. The lone field goal was from 40 yards out.

As for Jackson, the reserve tight end will continue to provide depth behind Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager with Darren Waller sidelined indefinitely.

He was on the field for 12 offensive snaps in Week 10 according to Pro Football Focus. Seven came as a run blocker, with the other five coming in passing situations. Jackson did not play on special teams.

Giants DB Bobby McCain Added to Injury Report With Illness

In other news, Giants veteran safety Bobby McCain was also added to the injury report late with an illness on November 18.

NYG insider Art Stapleton shared the update, informing: “NY Giants say T Evan Neal, CB Adoree’ Jackson and S Bobby McCain will not travel with the team to Washington. McCain has been added to the injury report (illness) and is questionable for tomorrow’s game.”

#NYGiants say T Evan Neal, CB Adoreé Jackson and S Bobby McCain will not travel with the team to Washington. McCain has been added to the injury report (illness) and is questionable for tomorrow’s game. Not declared out yet, so guess he could get there separately if feeling… — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 18, 2023

Stapleton clarified that McCain has not been declared out yet, “so guess he could get there separately if feeling better.”

Neal (ankle) and Jackson (concussion) were already ruled out on November 17. The only other injury designation at the time was left tackle Andrew Thomas (knee), although the key blocker is expected to play.

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt are also good to go against the Commanders after clearing concussion protocol on Friday. Heavy projections powered by Quarter4 currently give the Giants a 29% chance of winning in Washington, with a projected spread of +6 on the road.