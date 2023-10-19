Giants Poach Cowboys O-Lineman After New Season-Ending Injury

Another day, another New York Giants injury to the offensive line as backup guard Shane Lemieux was revealed to have suffered a torn biceps at practice on October 18.

Giants.com managing editor Dan Salomone relayed the news on October 19, noting that Big Blue signed a replacement off of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad — veteran guard Sean Harlow.

A former fourth-round selection of the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, Harlow has appeared in 34 NFL games, starting eight of them. He turned 28 years old in March.

New York Daily News insider Pat Leonard reported that Lemieux’s “season is over.”

Giants Have Now Lost 7 Out of 9 Initial Offensive Linemen to Injury

While it’s fair to blame the general manager or the quarterback and the coaching staff for the offensive inefficiency, a staggering fact might give all NYG parties a pass in 2023.

The Giants have now lost seven out of the nine offensive linemen that they chose to break camp with, according to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan. The only two remaining blockers from Week 1 are Ben Bredeson and Marcus McKethan.

Now, that doesn’t excuse the decisions of general manager Joe Schoen or head coach Brian Daboll when it comes to the O-line.

Evan Neal doesn’t look like a prospect worthy of his draft status. One could also argue the depth options were suspect going into the year.

Having said that, it’s extremely difficult to overcome this many injuries to a position group as integral as the offensive line — and this issue is ongoing.

Duggan reported that “LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and OT Matt Peart (shoulder) won’t practice again” on October 19 ahead of Week 7.

The NYG beat reporter also noted that Neal “appeared to be laboring just walking out to stretch lines.” NorthJersey.com insider Art Stapleton seconded that observation on Neal, adding: “Based on what I saw from Neal in the limited viewing [Thursday], I am not confident he will play at all on Sunday.”

The Giants have signed four new offensive linemen to the active roster this week if you count Justin Pugh. The other three — including Harlow — were stolen away from other teams.

Right now, it’s damage control mode for Big Blue, but these Band-Aids are unlikely to solve the overall problem. And if they don’t fix this catastrophe of offensive line soon, this season will be over before we know it.

Giants QB Daniel Jones Seen Throwing at Thursday’s Practice, Not Yet Cleared for Contact

It feels like Tyrod Taylor will be starting his second straight game in Week 7, as the Washington Commanders come to MetLife Stadium.

Starter Daniel Jones was seen throwing on October 19 — footage courtesy of Giants Videos on X — but he has not yet been cleared for contact according to Daboll (per SNY’s Connor Hughes).

Daniel Jones does some throwing at Giants practice: pic.twitter.com/7wSUVgsM2f — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 19, 2023

Of course, if you’ve been following this neck injury since it occurred, you might recall that contact is the number one concern of the NYG medical staff.

“The biggest thing is just dealing with the contact,” Jones told Kay Adams during his weekly spot with the Up & Adams Show on October 10.

“You know, getting hit a certain way exposes you and I think that’s the biggest thing,” he explained at the time. “So, it’s not necessarily what would prevent me from doing any throwing or doing what I need to do, but just taking a similar hit could affect it.”

Based on that admission, it’s hard to see Jones returning in three days without being cleared for the “hardest part” of his recovery.

Coach Daboll was adamant that the signal-caller would play again this season on October 18, but it’s increasingly unlikely that Jones returns as soon as this weekend.