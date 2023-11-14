Giants Announce Veteran Roster Cut to Start Week 11: Report

The New York Giants began Week 11 by releasing veteran tight end/fullback Chris Myarick, who appeared in 16 games in 2022 and another eight the season before.

NYG announced the move on the NFL’s official transaction notice on November 13. Big Blue View was among those who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter).

Now healthy, Myarick was cut from the injured reserve, and Big Blue View noted that he’ll likely “land on a practice squad” somewhere else.

Given the Giants’ lack of bodies at tight end, they clearly did not view the 28-year-old as a part of their future plans. Myarick was utilized somewhat heavily as a blocker within Brian Daboll’s 2022 offense (300 snaps). He was also a core special teamer with over 200 ST snaps last year.

Daniel Bellinger Dominates Giants Tight End Snap Count vs. Cowboys

With Darren Waller sidelined indefinitely, it was once again Daniel Bellinger who dominated the snap count at tight end against the Dallas Cowboys.

The former fourth rounder typically offers a solid blend of blocking and receiving, which makes him more playable than a receiver-heavy option like Lawrence Cager or a block-heavy one like Myarick.

Here’s how the offensive snap count broke down at tight end in Week 10, according to Pro Football Focus:

Bellinger- 46 snaps.

Cager- 13 snaps.

Tyree Jackson– 12 snaps.

Diving deeper, Bellinger was utilized in 20 blocking situations compared to 26 passing ones, while Cager was only used as a blocker twice. Jackson was split as a blocker and receiver pretty evenly, with a ratio of seven-to-five in favor of the blocking side.

Based on these statistics, it appears that Jackson has won the role that Myarick had formerly served.

Ex-Giants All-Pro Jason Pierre-Paul Works Out With Saints

Back in early October, former Giants Super Bowl champion pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul voiced that he would like to return to the NFL in 2023.

He did so during an exclusive interview on “The Pivot Podcast,” which was released to the public on October 10. “I’m trying to reach 100 sacks,” the long-time defender stated candidly. “That’s a goal I want, and I haven’t been given the opportunity.”

That changed on November 13 when the New Orleans Saints hosted Pierre-Paul on a workout according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

As of November 14, “JPP” has yet to sign, but he is beginning the rounds.

Unfortunately for any Giants fans interested in a reunion, the veteran appears to be intent on signing with a contender. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport relayed as much on November 8.

“Free agent pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, one of the top rushers still available, is now willing to sign with the practice squad of a playoff contender, per sources,” Rapoport noted.

That mentality clashes with the veteran’s original quotes on returning — which focused more on playing time rather than winning. However, bottom-tier teams don’t generally sign 34-year-old players, so it’s more likely JPP joins a contender than a franchise focusing on the future.

“The transition for me is easy,” Pierre-Paul told “The Pivot Podcast” on playing again. “So, when I do get the call, or when I got the call, it’s like — okay, football wants me, they want my talent to show these [younger] individuals how to do it.”

“I’ve been through too much for a person to tell me what I can’t do,” the two-time NFL champion added later. “So, I’m reaching for that 100 sacks. [And] hopefully, one day I am a Hall of Famer.”