Giants Disrespected as ‘Terrible Place’ for Multiple Top Prospects

The New York Giants organization caught some shade from Bleacher Report during a recent article written by Matt Holder on February 14.

Holder named one “poor landing spot” for each of Bleacher Report’s top 10 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Giants were listed twice. The more insulting mention came during the section about Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, who has been linked to Big Blue in early mock drafts.

“To be blunt, the New York Giants are a terrible place for any receiver to land,” Holder voiced. “Starting quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off of a torn ACL and has a questionable future with the team. His play has been up and down, putting it modestly, throughout his career and his contract contains an out after next season, per Spotrac.”

The analyst added that “the Giants have major pass protection issues after leading the league in sacks allowed (85) by 20, and head coach Brian Daboll is widely considered to be entering a make-or- break year in 2024.”

“Between unstable situations at quarterback and head coach and problems in the trenches that make throwing the ball difficult, Odunze has a better chance at success somewhere other than New York,” Holder concluded. But the Giants disrespect didn’t end there.

Giants ‘May Not Be the Best Situation’ for LT Joe Alt

Along with Odunze and “any receiver” prospect, Holder listed the Giants as Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt’s worst potential landing spot.

“It’s hard to go wrong with drafting offensive linemen, especially ones from Notre Dame as the school has produced several plug-and-play types in the trenches,” the writer acknowledged. “So, it’s easy to see why a team that needs an offensive tackle like the New York Giants would be interested in Joe Alt.”

Continuing: “However, that may not be the best situation for the soon-to-be 21-year-old.”

“The problem is if he’s drafted by New York, he’ll have to flip sides of the center,” Holder reasoned. “The Giants’ offensive issues, especially in pass protection, have nothing to do with how Andrew Thomas has played. He’s been outstanding since his rookie season and earned a lucrative contract extension in the offseason that will keep him in the Big Apple until 2029.”

Adding: “Alt would have to switch to right tackle, which can be a more difficult transition than most realize. Also, one of his areas of improvement, per [Bleacher Report draft scout Brandon] Thorn, is power as a run-blocker which is a common trait for a right tackle traditionally.”

In the end, Holder feared that Alt may not “maximize his potential” with the Giants.

Giants 2024 NFL Draft Will Be Crucial for Turnaround Under Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll

Drafting in the top 10 is generally a bad sign. It shows that your franchise is coming off a disappointing season.

Having said that, it also provides hope of a better tomorrow — which is what makes this Bleacher Report article so tough to stomach from a Giants perspective.

Big Blue needs help at wide receiver and offensive line in 2024, and yet they’re considered bad fits for two of the top prospects available at each of those positions. In order to turn this organization around, general manager Joe Schoen and Coach Daboll must hit on their first-round selection this spring.

They’ve already seemingly missed on right tackle Evan Neal in 2022, and although fellow Schoen first rounders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Deonte Banks have looked like prospects that could earn second contracts with the team, that development hasn’t come without ups and downs. Even 2023 second-round center John Michael Schmitz struggled as a rookie.

With expectations of a rebound in 2024, this draft will be crucial for this current regime — and that starts with the decision at No. 6 overall.